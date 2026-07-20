Devon Group Founder Appointed to Rutgers Business School Center for Women in Business (CWIB) Board of Advisors

RED BANK, N.J., July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global technology public relations leader The Devon Group today announced its founder, Jeanne Achille, has been appointed to Rutgers Business School Center for Women in Business (CWIB) Board of Advisors. CWIB is a powerful alliance of academic and corporate thought leaders committed to advocating and providing solutions for more equitable and inclusive workplaces. Its data-driven insights and primary research inform workforce inclusion, specifically keeping talented, skilled and qualified women in the workplace.

Achille founded The Devon Group in 1994 without formal funding, following a successful career as an enterprise sales representative and head of product management for technology companies. The firm quickly became the PR partner of choice for a wide range of companies from venture-backed startups to large-cap multinationals. Having experienced the lackluster corporate commitment to women’s advancement in the workplace firsthand, she sought to design and support gender equity programs prioritizing mentorship, flexible work schedules, and targeted career opportunities.

The research-informed programs offered by CWIB include virtual and in-person events, ERG leadership roundtables, mid-career mentorship, an annual conference convening academic thought leaders and industry change-makers, and partnerships with organizations dedicated to advancing inclusive workplaces. Open to all genders and designed to provide access to opportunities and education to advance women in business, CWIB is best known for its research and impact studies. Its research has been published in high profile publications including Harvard Business Review, Forbes and Fortune. CWIB research recently appeared in MIT Sloan Management Review, reframing caregivers as assets, not liabilities, in the workplace; another recent article in FastCompany highlighted the rising pursuit of entrepreneurship as corporate infrastructure fails ambitious women.

Lisa Kaplowitz, CWIB’s executive director and a Rutgers Business School professor of finance and economics, said, “We’re excited to welcome Jeanne to our impressive board of business leaders. Her work in the HR field, as a communications professional and entrepreneur, and chair of a women’s conference, aligns with our mission to retain and elevate mid-career women in the workplace.”

Achille commented, “Bridging this opportunity divide needs to be a systematic initiative. Building awareness of the barriers and providing research-backed programmatic solutions are key to success, and CWIB is integral to making that happen. I’m delighted to join the board at this pivotal time.”

About Rutgers Center for Women in Business

The Rutgers Center for Women in Business is a research center and dynamic community of academic leaders, corporate partners, accomplished business professionals, and RBS student interns committed to creating more equitable and inclusive workplaces. CWIB’s mission is to remove barriers, build community and empower women with the skills and confidence to succeed as business leaders, The center is especially focused on mid-career women, who often face unique barriers that can lead to career stagnation or early exits – costing companies top talent and weakening their leadership pipelines.

CWIB welcomes inquiries from those interested in becoming a mentor or mentee, partnering with the center, or supporting its programming and research. Please email women@business.rutgers.edu to explore the possibilities.

About The Devon Group

The Devon Group is one of the tech industry’s longest-standing independent PR firms in the world, partnering with ascending and established brands. With significant expertise across HR technology, fintech and more, Devon has launched thousands of products and represented companies at every stage—from pre-seed startups to IPOs. Its award-winning, bespoke communications programs help clients drive brand performance, ignite category innovation and accelerate organizational growth. To learn more, visit www.devonpr.com.

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