HPQ ENDURA+ Gen4 21700 Cell Platform Achieves UL 1642 Safety Certification

HPQ ENDURA+ Gen4 21700 lithium-ion cells have successfully achieved UL 1642 safety certification from an accredited independent testing laboratory.

UL 1642 certification validates compliance with one of the industry's most widely recognized U.S. safety standards for commercial lithium-ion cells.

Gen4 platform certified at 6,500 mAh, representing an 8.3% increase in capacity over HPQ's previously certified Gen3 platform.

Certification supports customer qualification programs, battery pack integration, commercial evaluations, and industrial partnership discussions.





MONTREAL, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HPQ Silicon Inc. (“HPQ” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: HPQ, OTCQB: HPQFF, FRA: O08), a technology company specializing in advanced materials innovation and the development of next-generation processes, is pleased to announce that its HPQ ENDURA+ Gen4 21700 lithium-ion cell platform has successfully achieved UL 1642 safety certification, marking another important commercialization milestone for the Company's silicon-anode battery technology.

The certification, awarded by an accredited independent laboratories, confirm that HPQ's latest-generation cell platform complies with internationally recognized UL 1642, one of the industry's most widely recognized safety standards applicable to commercial lithium-ion cells. UL 1642 certification supports customer qualification, battery pack integration, and commercial evaluation activities by prospective industrial partners.



Cylindrical GEN4 HPQ Endura+ Cells



The achievement builds on HPQ's previously certified Gen3 cell platform and demonstrates the Company's ability to successfully certify successive generations of its battery technology while continuing to improve performance. Compared with the certified Gen3 21700 cell, which delivers 6,000 mAh, the Gen4 cell platform is certified at 6,500 mAh, representing an 8.3% increase in capacity, while successfully meeting the requirements of UL 1642 safety certification. This progression highlights HPQ's ability to advance battery performance without compromising the safety and reliability required for commercial deployment.

As global demand accelerates for higher-energy lithium-ion batteries across mobility, energy storage, telecommunications, defense, robotics, and industrial applications, manufacturers are increasingly seeking battery technologies that combine improved performance with compatibility across existing manufacturing infrastructure. Independent certification provides customers, integrators, and OEMs with additional confidence as they evaluate next-generation cell platforms for commercial applications.

"Independent certification is one of the most important steps in transforming an advanced battery technology into a commercially viable product," said Bernard Tourillon, Chairman, President and CEO of HPQ Silicon Inc. "Successfully certifying our next-generation HPQ ENDURA+ platform demonstrates that we can continue increasing battery performance while meeting one of the industry’s most widely recognized safety standards for commercial lithium-ion cells. This milestone further strengthens our commercialization strategy by providing customers and industrial partners with greater confidence as they evaluate our technology for future applications."

The successful certification of successive HPQ ENDURA+ cell generations also reflects the continued advancement of the Company's collaboration with Novacium, whose silicon-based anode technology is designed to increase energy density while remaining compatible with conventional lithium-ion cell manufacturing processes. This compatibility represents an important commercial advantage by supporting adoption without requiring manufacturers to redesign existing production infrastructure.

With certification complete, HPQ will continue supporting customer evaluation programs, qualification activities, battery pack integration, and commercial discussions with prospective industrial partners across targeted high-value markets. These efforts represent the next phase in the Company's strategy to commercialize the HPQ ENDURA+ platform and expand opportunities for its next-generation silicon-anode battery technology.

The Company continues to advance additional certification activities supporting broader commercial deployment.

To complement this announcement, HPQ has published a technical Insight article titled " Why UL 1642 Certification Is an Important Commercial Milestone for Next-Generation Lithium-Ion Batteries.”

The article provides a detailed review of the engineering principles, testing protocols, and commercial significance of these internationally recognized certification standards, along with an analysis of what HPQ's latest certification milestone means for the commercialization of its HPQ ENDURA+ silicon-anode cell platform.

Read the article here.

About HPQ Silicon

HPQ Silicon Inc. is a Quebec-based TSX Venture Exchange industrial issuer ( TSX-V: HPQ ) focused on innovation in advanced materials and critical process development. In partnership with its research and development partner Novacium—of which HPQ is a shareholder—the Company is advancing next-generation silicon-based anode materials and commercializing HPQ ENDURA+ lithium-ion battery platforms incorporating Gen3 and Gen4 technologies, commercializing its ENDURA+ lithium-ion cells, and developing breakthrough clean-hydrogen and waste-to-energy technologies, for which HPQ holds exclusive North American rights.

HPQ is also pursuing proprietary technologies to become a low-cost, zero-CO₂ producer of fumed silica with technical support from PyroGenesis Inc. Together, these initiatives position HPQ to capture growth opportunities in the energy storage, clean hydrogen, and advanced materials markets essential to achieving global net-zero goals.

For more information, please visit HPQ Silicon web site .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements rely on assumptions about technology performance, market demand, permits, financing, supply chains, and economic conditions but remain subject to significant risks, including delays, regulatory challenges, competition, pricing, financing availability, and macroeconomic uncertainties. Actual outcomes may differ materially from expectations. Detailed risk factors are outlined in HPQ’s Annual Information Form available on SEDAR+. Forward-looking information is provided solely to outline management’s future expectations and objectives.

A more detailed cautionary note regarding forward-looking information related to the HPQ Endura+ batteries project is available for download [here],

Further information regarding the Company is available in the SEDAR+ database (www.sedarplus.ca) , and on the Company’s website at: http://www.hpqsilicon.com/

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This News Release is available on the company's CEO Verified Discussion Forum , a moderated social media platform that enables civilized discussion and Q&A between Management and Shareholders.

Source: HPQ Silicon Inc.

For further information contact:

Bernard J. Tourillon, BAA – MBA Chairman, President, and CEO

Tel +1 (514) 846-3271 / Email: Info@hpqsilicon.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f0b3d934-1003-4176-b2ca-1bf22d072c1a