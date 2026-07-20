Kansas Health Science University Granted Accreditation by the WASC Senior College and University Commission, Meeting Rigorous Quality Assurance Standards

Wichita, Kan., July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kansas Health Science University (KHSU) has been granted accreditation by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC), a significant milestone in the school’s mission to produce forward-thinking, empathetic healthcare leaders.

WSCUC is an institutional accreditor recognized by the U.S. Department of Education. The agency’s outcomes-focused accreditation supports institutions in building and sustaining innovative educational programs and assures the public that accredited institutions meet rigorous standards of quality and effectiveness. KHSU was awarded accreditation for the maximum six-year term, retroactive to May 1, 2026, reflecting its institutional maturity, operational excellence, and sustained commitment to educating future healthcare leaders, advancing innovation in health sciences education, and strengthening the communities it serves.

“This is a defining milestone in the life of KHSU and is the work of a community committed to excellence, integrity and service,” said Kimberly Long, Ph.D., interim president of KHSU. “As we celebrate this remarkable achievement, we are also thrilled to welcome our fifth class of students today. They are joining a university that is strong and fully prepared to advance our mission of educating healthcare leaders who are dedicated to serving communities across Kansas and beyond.”

As an institutional accreditor, WSCUC evaluates the university as a whole, assessing academic quality, governance, financial sustainability, student support, institutional effectiveness and mission fulfillment. Achieving WSCUC accreditation affirms KHSU's commitment to excellence and continuous improvement while providing a strong foundation for thoughtful academic growth, future program development and continued innovation in service to students and the communities the university serves.

“Kansas Health Science University is helping build a pipeline of physicians prepared to meet critical workforce needs, particularly in rural and underserved communities,” said Maria Toyoda, WSCUC President and CEO. “WSCUC accreditation reflects KHSU’s demonstrated commitment to quality and effectiveness as it advances that mission.”

The accreditation marks the latest in a series of significant milestones for KHSU and its Kansas College of Osteopathic Medicine (KansasCOM). Earlier this year, the university's inaugural graduating class achieved a 97.3% residency match rate, exceeding the national average for osteopathic medical schools. KHSU also celebrated its first commencement in May, graduating its inaugural class of physicians prepared to serve communities across Kansas and the nation.

“One of the greatest strengths of a university is the community that stands behind it," said Michael Horowitz, Ph.D., chancellor of The Community Solution Education System, of which KHSU is a member. "KHSU has built an extraordinary foundation through the dedication of its faculty, staff, students and leadership. This accreditation reflects years of intentional work and reinforces our shared commitment to expanding educational opportunity, advancing healthcare and creating lasting impact in the communities we serve.”

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About Kansas Health Science University

Kansas Health Science University (KHSU) is committed to developing strong, innovative education programs in emerging areas of health care. In 2022, KHSU welcomed the first class of students to Kansas College of Osteopathic Medicine (KansasCOM), the first college of osteopathic medicine in the state. The college provides a comprehensive education that combines the core tenets of osteopathic medicine with curriculum focused on innovative technologies and community-based care. KHSU is part of The Community Solution Education System, a nonprofit system of colleges and universities working together to advance student success and community impact. Learn more.

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