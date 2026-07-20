Independent Research Confirms nuVizz Delivers Measurable Last-Mile Execution Gains Across Complex Enterprise Environments

– Nucleus Research documents a 70% reduction in missed deliveries among nuVizz customers, citing purpose-built agility that larger TMS vendors have struggled to match –

ATLANTA, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nuVizz , the leading provider of last-mile transportation management solutions, today announced the publication of a new independent research report from Nucleus Research, " n uVizz Delivers Purpose-Built Agility Across Last-Mile Complexity," which examines how enterprise organizations are deploying nuVizz to address execution gaps that traditional TMS platforms have consistently failed to close.

The report, authored by Marisa Modjeski and Charles A. Brennan , draws on direct interviews with nuVizz customers across highly complex operational environments, including healthcare logistics, automotive distribution, and multi-vertical third-party logistics. Across those conversations, Nucleus identified a consistent theme: Organizations with fragmented carrier networks, post-acquisition technology debt, and strict compliance requirements are choosing nuVizz over larger enterprise vendors because of its operational depth and ability to deploy against real requirements rather than around them.

"nuVizz illustrates how a more agile and collaborative vendor can outperform larger platforms by adapting directly to operational requirements during and after implementation," the report states.

Among the findings, one organization achieved a 70% reduction in missed deliveries. The report details how that outcome was reached, along with additional performance gains documented across dispatch efficiency, workforce enablement, and financial operations visibility.

"The last-mile market is full of vendors that sell features and negotiate customization after the fact. That is not the model we built," said Guru Rao, CEO, nuVizz. "What Nucleus documented reflects our deliberate product strategy: Build deep, purpose-specific functionality for the workflows that actually break down at the last mile, and make it deployable without a multi-year integration project."

The report evaluates nuVizz across several enterprise use cases, each involving significant operational complexity, including organizations managing large-scale ground and air transportation networks, dozens of fragmented carrier relationships, and post-acquisition consolidation of multiple disparate TMS environments. The full report includes detailed findings on how each organization approached vendor selection, what outcomes they achieved, and the implementation practices Nucleus identified as consistent drivers of success.

"Every deployment we do starts with the same question, ‘What does this operation actually require, not what does the software support by default’," said Pratik Jagad, COO, nuVizz. "Nucleus captured that methodology accurately. The organizations profiled in this report were managing some of the most demanding last-mile environments in their respective industries. Getting those deployments right, on time, within scope, and against requirements that other vendors couldn't meet, is the work our team does every day."

Read the full Nucleus Research report, "NuVizz Delivers Purpose-Built Agility Across Last-Mile Complexity," here: https://nuvizz.com/nucleus-research-report-nuvizz/

About nuVizz

nuVizz lights the way to better delivery and transportation logistics. From first mile to last mile and everything in between, the company offers trailblazing supply chain optimization and digitization. The infinitely flexible nuVizz SaaS platform drives visibility, control, cost savings and improved customer experience across the fulfillment lifecycle. For more information, visit nuvizz.com.

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Tyler Thornton

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