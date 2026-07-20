authID Selected by Top Global Retailer to Deploy Biometric Authentication for 100K+ Employees

authID to streamline and secure onboarding and access while preventing ransomware and other attack vectors

DENVER, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- authID (Nasdaq: AUID), a leading provider of biometric identity verification and authentication solutions, today announced that one of the largest global retailers has agreed to deploy its biometric verification and authentication platform to secure the online accounts for more than 100,000 workforce members across more than a thousand locations.

The new client, with tens of billions in annual revenue, required an onboarding and authentication experience for its employees that is both secure and frictionless, with strong, deepfake-resistant identity verification for its employee and contractor workforce contacting the call center. This is the second major global retailer in the last six months to entrust its workforce authentication at the call center to authID. This demand is resulting from the need to implement strong deterministic authentication to combat the rising number of fraud attacks targeting enterprise call centers to gain access to sensitive system credentials.

Workforce fraud is an exponentially growing threat. Gartner projects that by 2028, one out of four candidates will be fake. The Experian 2026 Future of Fraud Forecast identifies workforce fraud as the top emerging enterprise threat, warning that employment fraud is escalating as generative AI tools create hyper-tailored resumes and deepfake candidates capable of passing interviews in real time. Accordingly, MarketsandMarkets’ IAM Report sees the market for identity and access management growing from $26 billion in 2025 to $42 billion by 2030.

Organizations lose an estimated 5% of their annual revenue to workplace fraud each year, according to a benchmark study by the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE). This represents a significant risk that authID addresses through biometric assurance of live identity.

The retailer chose authID’s Proof™ for document and selfie identity verification, as well as Verified™ with PrivacyKey™ for privacy-preserving biometric authentication, after a successful proof of concept lasting weeks. This deployment safeguards the onboarding process and secures password resets, account unlocks, and PII changes in the service desk and support workflows. Integration with the organization’s infrastructure was accomplished quickly, negating the need for MFA, OTP, and other overlapping solutions. Through authID’s certified ServiceNow integration, the client was able to easily make the Proof™ and Verified™ products operational in their ServiceNow implementation, achieving an accelerated time to value. This is a strong indicator of the importance of authID’s investment in the ServiceNow ecosystem across its customer base.

“A single breached consumer account is a transactional risk. But a compromised insider account, especially one with IT privileges, can be catastrophic,” pointed out Rhon Daguro, CEO of authID. “Our platform ensures that only legitimate users get onboarded at the start of the cycle, and only those legit employees can access their accounts going forward. We provide a great user experience in parallel with security, performance, and privacy protection.”

For every individual, the Proof™ solution verifies both government-issued ID and selfie for liveness and integrity, then matches the ID document portrait image with the facial biometric to complete the validation (with authID supporting over 16,000 document types from around the world). PrivacyKey™ then generates a public key from the facial biometric before deleting the biometric and all images. At authentication, Verified™ captures the facial biometric again, generating a new private key, which exchanges an encrypted message with the public key to determine a match. Once again the biometric and images are destroyed. This ensures the most accurate and secure authentication while protecting user privacy, with all transactions completing in milliseconds. For self-service password resets, account recovery, or calls to the help desk, the user is prompted only to provide a selfie. This represents the most accurate and frictionless user experience on the market.

“This deployment continues our progress in the major global retailer space,” added Daguro. “In the last 12 months, we have onboarded multiple major retailers, beginning with their workforce. authID enables authentic employees’ frictionless access while denying access to impostors. We are excited to help another great organization secure its workforce and protect its supply chain, assets, and people.”

About authID

authID (Nasdaq: AUID) ensures enterprises “Know Who's Behind the Device™” for every customer or employee login and transaction through its easy-to-integrate, patented, biometric identity platform. authID quickly and accurately verifies a user's identity, leveraging a 1-in-1-billion False Positive Rate for the highest level of assurance, coupled with industry-leading speed and privacy-preserving technology. Our IDX platform secures the distributed workforce of employees and contractors, while enforcing authorization and accountability for AI agents. By creating a biometric root of trust for each user, authID stops fraud at onboarding, prevents account takeover, detects and stops deepfakes, eliminates password risks and costs, and provides the fastest, frictionless, and most accurate user identity experience in the industry. For more information, visit www.authID.ai.

authID Investor Relations

investor-relations@authID.ai