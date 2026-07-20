ARRAY Technologies to Host APA Investor Technology Showcase on August 20, 2026

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARRAY Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY) (“ARRAY” or the “Company”), a leading global provider of solar tracking technology and fixed-tilt products, foundation solutions, software systems and services, today announced that it will host an APA Investor Technology Showcase on Thursday, August 20, 2026, beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Held approximately one year after the close of ARRAY’s acquisition of APA Solar (APA), the event will feature presentations and a Q&A session with CEO Kevin Hostetler and members of ARRAY and APA’s leadership teams. Presentations will cover the Company's Balance of System strategy, an overview and deep dive on APA, ARRAY’s innovation roadmap and long-term growth opportunities.

Following the presentations, in-person attendees will attend a manufacturing facility tour and live product demonstrations at APA’s headquarters in Ridgeville Corners, Ohio.

Advance registration is required for in-person attendance. Investors interested in attending the event in person are encouraged to contact ARRAY Investor Relations at investors@arraytechinc.com for additional information.

Registration for the live webcast will be available through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at investors.arraytechinc.com. The webcast will begin at 9:00 a.m. ET, and an archived replay of the event will be available following its conclusion.

About ARRAY Technologies, Inc.

ARRAY Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARRY) is a leading global provider of solar tracking technology and fixed-tilt systems to utility-scale and distributed generation customers, who construct, develop, and operate solar PV sites. With solutions engineered to withstand the harshest weather conditions, ARRAY’s high-quality solar trackers, fixed-tilt systems, software platforms, foundation solutions, and field services combine to optimize energy production and deliver value to our customers for the entire lifecycle of a project. Founded and headquartered in the United States, ARRAY is rooted in manufacturing and driven by technology - relying on its domestic manufacturing, diversified global supply chain, and customer-centric approach to design, deliver, commission, train, and support solar energy deployment around the world. For more news and information on ARRAY, please visit arraytechinc.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

ARRAY Technologies, Inc.

Investor Relations

505-437-0010

investors@arraytechinc.com

Media Contact:

Steven Kirsch

505-738-6923

steven.kirsch@arraytechinc.com