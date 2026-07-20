Axonius Launches "Cut Through the Bull***t" Campaign to Deliver What Security and IT Leaders Want

NEW YORK, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axonius , the asset intelligence platform for unified security operations and exposure management, today announced the “Cut Through the Bull***t” campaign. It will be fully revealed at Black Hat USA 2026 in Las Vegas on August 4-6. Learn more at the show by visiting booth #2648 in the Business Hall.

The premise is straightforward. Every vendor in the market claims AI. Every platform promises automation. Every keynote introduces another buzzword. Meanwhile, organizations are still fighting the same operational fires: assets they can’t account for, exposures they can’t secure, and remediation work that gets stuck in handoffs between security and IT teams. Axonius built the campaign to say what security and IT leaders already believe but rarely hear from a vendor: cut through the bull***t.

For example, Axonius exists to answer the question every security and IT team asks: “What exists in my environment?” Axonius answers it directly. The Axonius Asset Cloud is built with more than 1,400 bi-directional integrations and more than 600 enforcement actions. For organizations, that means retiring manual spreadsheets with real-time asset data that they can trust and act on. Straight facts and no jargon. Axonius is bringing the truth to security and IT teams.

“Cut Through the Bull***t” is structured around widely-held assumptions that Axonius sets out to challenge, such as visibility has been solved in cybersecurity. This campaign is not aimed at competitors and it isn’t a joke at the cybersecurity industry’s expense. It’s a push to spend less time talking about cybersecurity and more time proving it with tangible solutions to real problems for organizations.

“Every security and IT leader we talk to is tired of the same old script: more dashboards, more acronyms, and more promises that never land. We built this campaign because organizations have been asking the industry to be straight with them for years,” said Meghan Marks, chief marketing officer at Axonius. “It’s time that we cut through the bull***t and speak to organizations in plain English on how we help them stay secure. We’re looking forward to carrying the conversation forward at Black Hat USA 2026 and beyond.”

About Axonius

Axonius is the asset intelligence platform for unified security operations and exposure management. The Axonius Asset Cloud is the one source of truth for assets and exposures across an organization’s entire environment, providing all the right context to prioritize risks and coordinate fixes. Cited as one of the fastest-growing cybersecurity startups, with accolades from CNBC, Forbes, and Fortune, Axonius supports millions of assets for leading customers across industries and around the world.

The power to transform asset intelligence into intelligent action. Learn more at www.axonius.com .