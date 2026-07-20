Bridger Aerospace and TracPlus Bring Aerial Firefighting Activity Into the IGNIS Platform, Giving Operational Teams on the Fireline a Unified View

BELGRADE, Mont., July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (“Bridger,” “Bridger Aerospace” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BAER, BAERW), one of the nation’s leading aerial firefighting companies, is partnering with TracPlus, the data platform aerial firefighting agencies and operators rely on to track and report every mission, to bring wildland firefighters and incident teams complete visibility into aerial suppression efforts. TracPlus’s real-time aircraft position, aviation intelligence, and drop event data will integrate directly into Bridger’s IGNIS software platform. This collaboration is expected to provide ground crews with a single, live operational picture to enable greater decision-making on the fireline. Firefighters, aviation teams, and incident managers are expected to be able to view where aircraft are operating, precisely where suppression activity has occurred, and how that activity impacts the broader incident environment.

“We are thrilled to partner with a tried-and-true data provider in the wildfire industry. As we bring together TracPlus and their data integration with IGNIS, we believe this combined solution will enhance tangible situational awareness for our own aerial firefighting operations as well as incident management teams across the nation. Technology is the new frontier in our mission to protect lives, property, and the environment and we just got stronger with TracPlus as a strategic partner,” said Sam Davis, CEO of Bridger Aerospace.

This integration is in line with the federal government’s call for more connected, interoperable wildfire technology.1 As wildfire response becomes increasingly data-driven, agencies, operators, and incident management teams require fast access to trusted information from multiple disparate systems, aircraft, and data sources. Breaking down these information silos means distinct platforms can communicate seamlessly, so ground crews and air assets share the exact same operating picture of assets and activity. By connecting these two specialized platforms, Bridger Aerospace and TracPlus aim to shift the industry from reactive to proactive and deliver enhanced situational awareness through a combined operating picture.

“Trying to do everything yourself isn’t the best way in modern wildfire response,” said Todd O’Hara, CEO of TracPlus. “Our industry moves forward when specialists each perform what they do best and connect their work. By delivering our expertise in bringing aviation data together from every source and streaming it directly into the IGNIS platform, we are empowering the people on the frontline with a more complete operational picture to do their jobs better and help keep their communities safe.”

1 In 2025, the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, acting under Executive Order 14308, called for a national roadmap to modernize wildfire firefighting technology and improve data sharing between systems. See the Federal Register notice.

About TracPlus

TracPlus provides the operational data platform that aerial firefighting agencies and operators use to coordinate, validate, and defend every mission-critical decision. For more than 18 years TracPlus has built the data infrastructure behind some of the world’s most demanding aviation operations - 700+ customers in 40+ countries, including CAL FIRE, NSW Rural Fire Service, and Australia’s National Aerial Firefighting Centre. The platform processes more than 800,000 flight hours of data annually. Around 2,500 wildfire suppression aircraft are managed on the platform, which holds more than a billion flight records and is growing by roughly a million data points every day. www.tracplus.com

About Bridger Aerospace

Based in Belgrade, Montana, Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. is one of the nation’s largest aerial firefighting companies. Bridger provides aerial firefighting and wildfire management services to federal and state government agencies, including both the United States Forest Service and Wildland Fire Service, across the nation, as well as internationally. More information about Bridger Aerospace is available at www.bridgeraerospace.com .

Investor & Media contacts:

Tom Cook, Investor Contact | BridgerAerospaceIR@icrinc.com

Devin Johnson, Bridger Aerospace | d.johnson@bridgeraerospace.com | 406-919-5980

Chris Macdonald, TracPlus | media@tracplus.com | +64 275 740 760

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the expected operational performance, capabilities, benefits and value of the technology integration announced in this press release; demand for aerial intelligence and wildfire response services; and Bridger’s future business, operations and financial performance. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “predict,” “poised,” “positioned,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook,” “target,” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, risks relating to the successful development, implementation and maintenance of the integration between Bridger’s and TracPlus’s technologies; the availability, quality and accuracy of third-party data; continued collaboration between the parties; technology performance, functionality, data transmission capabilities, customer acceptance and regulatory approvals; the timing, severity and geographic scope of wildfire seasons and other emergency response activities; competitive, financial, operational and economic conditions; and the other risks described in Bridger’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including the Annual Report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, which was filed with the SEC on March 6, 2026, the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, which was filed with the SEC on May 8, 2026, recent Current Reports on Form 8-K and subsequent filings made by Bridger with the SEC from time to time. Forward-looking statements reflect Bridger’s expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events and developments may cause Bridger’s views, expectations or assessments to change. Bridger may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, but Bridger specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.