CurePSP Awards Record Pathway and Pipeline Grants to Advance PSP and CBD Research

NEW YORK, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CurePSP has announced its largest grant cycle to date, awarding a record number of Pathway and Pipeline Grants to researchers across North America and Europe. The grants include a $300,000 contribution from the Rainwater Charitable Foundation (RCF), one of the largest independent funders of primary tauopathy research. This collaboration reflects the growing momentum in the field and highlights CurePSP's commitment to building a robust network of investigators dedicated to understanding and treating progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP), corticobasal degeneration (CBD) and related disorders.

This year's cohort represents the most competitive and expansive grant cycle in CurePSP's history. Funded projects span a wide range of scientific approaches — from spatial transcriptomics and AI-driven therapeutic design to computer vision biomarker development and genetic risk factor analysis — underscoring the breadth of inquiry now being directed at primary tauopathies. Awardees are based at institutions including Yale University, the University of California Los Angeles, Mayo Clinic Jacksonville, the University of Cambridge, the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, LMU University Hospital and University College London.

“This year's grant portfolio reflects something that many of us working in PSP and CBD have sensed for several years: the field is entering a new phase of growth, innovation and collaboration,” said CurePSP CEO Kristophe Diaz, PhD. “CurePSP remains committed to expanding our investments in research and helping build the scientific community that will ultimately deliver better diagnostics, improved biomarkers and, we hope, effective therapies for people living with these diseases.”

The Pathway and Pipeline program is a testament to CurePSP and RCF's shared vision of a robust and growing network of investigators dedicated to primary tauopathy research. With each grant cycle, that work moves closer to families awaiting breakthroughs.

About CurePSP

CurePSP is the leading nonprofit organization dedicated to the awareness, care and cure for three neurodegenerative diseases: progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP), corticobasal degeneration (CBD) and multiple system atrophy (MSA). As a catalyst for new treatments and a cure, CurePSP establishes important partnerships and funds critical research internationally. Through its advocacy and support efforts, CurePSP enhances education, care delivery and quality of life for people living with PSP, CBD and MSA and their families. Science, community and hope are at the heart of CurePSP's mission and all its services. CurePSP is a registered 501(c)(3) charity within the United States (EIN: 52-1704978).

Contact:

Kristophe Diaz, PhD

Chief Executive Officer

646-725-1453

diaz@curepsp.org