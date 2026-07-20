Get Your Kids Ready to Go Back-to-School with Affordable Health Coverage

NEW YORK, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Feature Impact) Once school starts, life moves fast. There is homework, practices, permission slips, and early mornings. Before the calendar fills up, take a moment to make sure your child has health coverage for the year ahead.





Free or low-cost health coverage is available through the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) or Medicaid in your state for eligible individuals. With health coverage, your kids and teens can get the care they need to stay healthy and do well in school.

Think your family might not qualify? You might be surprised. Many families may qualify for coverage without realizing it! Eligibility varies by state and is based on family income and household size. In most states, children up to age 19 from a family of four earning up to $80,000 per year may be eligible. In some states, eligible children can still qualify if family income is even higher.

Getting your child covered helps you get them the health care they may need. When a child is sick, the right medicines help them get back to school. If a child has a tough time focusing, there are supports to help. If your child does not see as well as other children, these programs cover glasses. Healthy kids are confident kids, who are ready to participate in every opportunity inside and outside the classroom!

Why Health Coverage Belongs on Your Kids’ Back-to-School List

Having health coverage can help families, like yours, to send your kids and teens off to school ready to learn. Depending on the program and a child’s individual needs, Medicaid and CHIP can provide eligible kids up to age 18 (Medicaid) or 19 (CHIP) with a range of services to support their health all year long, such as:

Annual checkups and school physicals to prepare children to learn, play, and participate.

to prepare children to learn, play, and participate. Preventive care to identify health needs early and keep children healthy throughout the year.

to identify health needs early and keep children healthy throughout the year. Dental care to help prevent tooth aches, cavities, and missed school days.

to help prevent tooth aches, cavities, and missed school days. Vision and hearing services to support learning and classroom participation.

to support learning and classroom participation. Mental health care to support emotional well-being and school success.

to support emotional well-being and school success. Prescription medications and treatment to help manage symptoms and stay on track.

to help manage symptoms and stay on track. Specialized services for children with disabilities to support growth and learning.





How to Apply

You can apply for Medicaid and CHIP in many ways:

By phone

By mail

In-person through your state’s Medicaid or CHIP office

Or find your state’s information online at InsureKidsNow.gov/coverage.

Act now to get your child covered before they need health care. Enrollment for these programs is open year-round, meaning families do not have to wait for a specific time of year to get covered.

Once enrolled, coverage must be renewed every twelve months, so it is important to keep your address, email, and phone number up to date with your state Medicaid or CHIP office to avoid missing important renewal information. Visit InsureKidsNow.gov or call 1-877-KIDS-NOW (1-877-543-7669) for more information.

Information provided by the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. This communication was printed, published, or produced and disseminated at U.S. taxpayer expense.

Photo courtesy of Shutterstock

Michael French

michael.french@featureimpact.com

https://editors.featureimpact.com/

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