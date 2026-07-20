Trevecca Nazarene University to Launch Master of Social Work Degree Program

Nashville, Tenn., July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trevecca Nazarene University has announced the addition of an online Master of Social Work (MSW) degree program, with classes beginning in January 2027.

Trevecca’s MSW program will equip compassionate, skilled professionals to advance their careers with a faith-informed approach to social work. Graduates will be prepared to pursue social work licensure in Tennessee, including LMSW, LAPSW and LCSW credentials.

Applicants with a Bachelor of Social Work (BSW) and advanced standing status can complete the program in as little as 12 months, while the degree can be earned in two years with a standard bachelor’s degree in social work or another field. A part-time plan of study is also available. Trevecca undergraduate BSW students will be able to map out their academic journey with both degrees through a 4+1 fast-track option.

Coursework is completed online and includes a weekly live class session where students engage with faculty and peers in real time. These interactive sessions provide opportunities to ask questions, discuss course concepts and apply learning to case studies and real-world experiences. Students will also expand their experience with an extensive network of field placements across Middle Tennessee and the Southeast.

Dr. Wesley Furlong, program director for the Master of Social Work program, believes this degree is ideal for preparing mental health professionals to serve in a variety of career settings.

“It’s a great time to enter the profession because there’s such a need for social workers in Tennessee and across the country,” Furlong said. “There’s so much flexibility in Trevecca’s MSW program. You’ll earn your degree and be ready to work with any age group or in any practice area.”

Applications are now being accepted for the new program. Those interested can apply and learn more at trevecca.edu/msw .

Leading up to the launch of the program, Trevecca will host a free four-part virtual symposium for mental health professionals titled “Beyond Technique: Integrating Christian Faith and Clinical Practice.” The symposium will explore how clinicians can provide care rooted in a Christian understanding of human flourishing while upholding established principles of social work and ethics. Participants will gain confidence in helping clients thoughtfully integrate faith into their healing journeys. The first session of the symposium will be available in August.

Anyone interested in the free symposium can register for “Beyond Technique” at info.trevecca.edu/msw-symposium.