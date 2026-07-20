Qualifacts Advances AI for Behavioral Health with New Generative and Agentic Capabilities in Qualifacts iQ

Nashville, Tenn., July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qualifacts, a leading technology partner for behavioral health and human services organizations specializing in AI-powered electronic health record (EHR) and data solutions, today announced continued expansion of the Qualifacts iQ AI suite, purpose-built for behavioral health. The latest releases span both generative and agentic AI: Qualifacts iQ Agent for Billing (Client Snapshot), Chart Awareness for iQ Clinical Documentation, and an enhanced Analytics Dashboard for iQ Clinical Documentation.

AI in behavioral health is evolving from assisting to acting

Behavioral health teams are under mounting pressure. Demand is rising, waitlists are growing, and staff spend an average of 28 hours a week on administrative work that pulls clinicians away from clients and fuels burnout. AI has become a critical answer, and it is evolving fast. Generative AI proved its value by drafting documentation and easing the paperwork burden on providers. Agentic AI goes further, completing multi-step workflows and taking action on a team's behalf. Qualifacts iQ now brings both into everyday behavioral health operations.

"Thousands of behavioral health providers rely on Qualifacts iQ every day because it does real work inside the tools they already use," said Josh Schoeller, CEO at Qualifacts. "With these releases, we are advancing generative and agentic AI that's truly our own, so care, billing, and administrative teams can work faster, see more clearly, and spend more time on clients."

What's new in Qualifacts iQ

Qualifacts iQ Agent for Billing (Client Snapshot) — agentic AI for the revenue cycle. Available today, Client Snapshot simplifies account review in seconds. Billing teams get an at-a-glance view of a client's financial picture (total balance, client responsibility amount, insurance pending amount, and last payment date and amount), reducing manual lookups and helping teams resolve issues faster.

Available today, Client Snapshot simplifies account review in seconds. Billing teams get an at-a-glance view of a client's financial picture (total balance, client responsibility amount, insurance pending amount, and last payment date and amount), reducing manual lookups and helping teams resolve issues faster. Chart Awareness for Qualifacts iQ Clinical Documentation — richer notes from a complete client picture. This generative AI advancement makes documentation context-aware, automatically pulling relevant EHR data (diagnoses, medications, allergies, goals, and prior documentation) into note generation. By connecting each session to the client's broader treatment journey, it produces more holistic documentation, supports care plan alignment, and improves continuity of care.

This generative AI advancement makes documentation context-aware, automatically pulling relevant EHR data (diagnoses, medications, allergies, goals, and prior documentation) into note generation. By connecting each session to the client's broader treatment journey, it produces more holistic documentation, supports care plan alignment, and improves continuity of care. Enhanced Analytics Dashboard for Qualifacts iQ Clinical Documentation — session data turned into actionable insight. The updated dashboard centralizes session data into clear, visual reporting with metrics, filters, and exportable views. Leaders can surface insights like session volume, duration, and talk ratios; identify clinical trends and themes across sessions; and flag high-risk sessions for timely review—improving both care quality and oversight.

This momentum builds on an established Qualifacts iQ foundation spanning the full suite: iQ Clinical Documentation, which generates formatted notes for any individual or group session—including group therapy recaps—in 120+ languages; iQ Agent for Scheduling, which simplifies complex scheduling with chat-based AI prompts; iQ Mobile, which lets clinicians securely record sessions anywhere and sync to the EHR; and the always-on iQ Assistant, which helps staff find answers and EHR resources in seconds.

These releases advance the Qualifacts iQ 2026 roadmap, with continued innovation on the way across generative AI, including Chart Audit and ongoing Analytics Dashboard enhancements, and agentic AI, including an expanded iQ Agent for Billing and continued improvements to the always-on iQ Assistant.

What customers are saying

“We are seeing more and more clients need mental health services. The paperwork requirements on our staff are pretty mind-boggling,” explains Tonia Hanshaw, Special Projects Manager, Christian Children's Home of Ohio. “We see Qualifacts iQ AI as an essential solution to cut down on paperwork time for our staff—allowing them to do more of what they do best, care for clients.”

A commitment to delivering the best AI for behavioral health

Qualifacts is committed to delivering the most effective and responsible AI for its customers—and to embedding it in the daily work of clinical and billing teams. Because iQ runs inside the Qualifacts EHR, data stays secure in the customer's environment, with no third-party tools or added logins. The approach is already producing results: providers using iQ Clinical Documentation have cut note-taking time by up to 80%, from roughly 15 minutes to 3 minutes per note, and report treating significantly more clients.* Qualifacts' ISO/IEC 42001 certification—a first for any EHR provider—underscores its commitment to responsible AI.

See Qualifacts iQ in action

To see how Qualifacts iQ can help your team move faster, work smarter, and deliver better care, book a demo with the Qualifacts team today.

*Results may vary.

ABOUT QUALIFACTS

Qualifacts is the leading behavioral health technology partner, specializing in AI-powered electronic health record (EHR) software and data solutions. Putting the health of individuals first, our award-winning solutions enable behavioral health providers to spend more time on what matters most: delivering superior care that drives better outcomes. Qualifacts is more than a provider of innovative technology—we're partners in care, working alongside organizations of all sizes nationwide to simplify the lives of behavioral health providers. We simplify clinical workflows and ensure compliance, while strengthening client-provider relationships. Today, we serve more than 2,700 organizations across all 50 states, including 33% of the nation's Certified Community Behavioral Health Centers (CCBHCs), supporting both non-profit and for-profit organizations in delivering superior behavioral healthcare.

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