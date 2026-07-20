Airport security screeners win wage increases, benefits, through arbitration – United Steelworkers

TORONTO, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Members of the United Steelworkers union (USW) working for GardaWorld Security Screening at airports in Ontario and Atlantic Canada have secured new three-year collective agreements through a binding arbitration award.

The new contracts cover security screeners at Ottawa International Airport and regional airports in Ontario and Atlantic Canada. The contracts provide retroactive wage increases and benefits adjustments, strengthened employer contributions to maintain members’ health benefits and the addition of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation as a paid holiday. New wage premiums will be paid to Training Representative and Line Lead classifications at the Ontario regional airports.

“This outcome demonstrates the strength and solidarity of our members and the dedication of the bargaining committees that represented them throughout this challenging process,” said Kevon Stewart, USW District 6 Director. “These agreements deliver meaningful improvements for workers while strengthening the value of collective bargaining in securing fair wages, strong benefits and better working conditions.”

The bargaining committees played a key role in advancing members’ priorities throughout the negotiation, mediation and interest arbitration processes. The USW will work with the employer to implement the award’s terms, including the retroactive wage and benefit adjustments.

About the United Steelworkers union

The USW represents 225,000 members in nearly every economic sector across Canada and is the largest private-sector union in North America, with 850,000 members in Canada, the United States and the Caribbean.

Each year, thousands of workers choose to join the USW because of the union's strong track record in creating healthier, safer and more respectful workplaces and negotiating better working conditions and fairer compensation – including good wages, benefits and pensions.

For more information:

Kevon Stewart, USW District 6 Director, 416-243-8792, kstewart@usw.ca

Arushana Sunderaeson, USW Communications, 416-243-8792 ext. 1233, asunderaeson@usw.ca