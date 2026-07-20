SmartProperty® Acquires AI Engineering Firm DecaSIM to Strengthen Reserve Study Intelligence

SAN DIEGO, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartProperty® today announced the acquisition of DecaSIM Inc., a San Francisco-based AI Software engineering company that applies AI to turn vast, unstructured, real-world data into decision-ready intelligence. The acquisition brings DecaSIM’s engineering team and its proprietary modeling methods in-house, accelerating SmartProperty’s mission to give HOA boards and property managers reserve studies they can finally trust.

DecaSIM builds custom AI systems that make sense of messy, inconsistent, large-scale information, the kind of hard data problem that has long sat at the center of the reserve study industry. Where reserve studies have traditionally relied on averages of averages, DecaSIM’s technology makes it possible to classify every building component, calibrate replacement costs by region and condition, and benchmark each reserve study against thousands of others.

That benchmarking is the foundation of trust. By measuring a community’s assets and funding against a deep, continuously updated base of real reserve data — collected by SmartProperty over two decades — the platform shows boards not just a number, but how that number compares, where confidence is high, and where it warrants a closer look. The result is a reserve study board leaders can defend to owners, and something buyers and lenders can rely on.

DecaSIM’s capabilities in data extraction, custom modeling, and predictive analytics directly power SmartProperty Atlas™, the intelligence engine behind the Living Reserve Study®, and PRISM (Property Replacement Intelligence & Specification Model), the framework that accounts for replacement costs, environmental conditions, frequency of use, and property-type profiles. Atlas learns from every inspection and every community it touches, compounding accuracy over time. Crucially, it informs board decisions and surfaces reliable, well-reasoned options.

“What excites me most about this acquisition is the combination of the technology and the people behind it,” said Damian J. Esparza, CEO and Founder of SmartProperty. “DecaSIM built something genuinely rare: a way to make enormous, unstructured datasets trustworthy. Bringing that capability together with our two decades of curated reserve data means boards get capital plans grounded in evidence, not guesswork.”

Doug Edmonds, Founder of DecaSIM, added: “SmartProperty has a clear vision for modernizing reserve studies and helping communities make more informed financial decisions. The decisions here are larger, the time horizons longer, and the cost of getting it wrong can be devastating to communities, which is exactly why this work matters. We’re excited to put our technology to work on a mission that protects homeowners and the places they live.”

The acquisition reflects SmartProperty’s continued investment in building a more intelligent and transparent approach to reserve planning. By combining industry expertise with advanced data capabilities that competitors cannot easily replicate, the company is helping community associations make better long-term decisions about maintaining and protecting their assets.

About DecaSIM

DecaSIM Inc. is an AI engineering company focused on transforming complex, unstructured data into clear, defensible insights for enterprise clients. Founded in 2020, DecaSIM developed deep expertise in data extraction, custom AI systems, and predictive analytics across data-intensive industries. DecaSIM is now part of SmartProperty.

About SmartProperty®

SmartProperty® provides reserve studies, capital reserve planning services, and technology solutions that help HOAs, community associations, and clubs make better long-term capital planning decisions. Through its flagship Living Reserve Study® platform, SmartProperty transforms traditional reserve studies into continuously evolving financial roadmaps that improve transparency, funding confidence, and asset stewardship. Guided by its vision to build the physical ledger for the built world, SmartProperty is building the foundation for smarter stewardship of physical assets.

Media Contacts SmartProperty

Chris d’Eon

Chrisd@smartproperty.com

(877) 864 8955 Gaffney Austin Media & PR Agency

Alyson Austin

alyson@gaffneyaustin.com

(949) 403-0484

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