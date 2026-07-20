HireQuotient Extends AI Recruiting Capabilities to Paylocity Customers in Frontline Industries





SAN FRANCISCO, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HireQuotient, an AI-native recruiting platform, today announced its integration with Paylocity (Nasdaq: PCTY), bringing AI-powered candidate sourcing and screening capabilities to Paylocity customers in manufacturing, building services, construction, healthcare and insurance, which are industries where deskless and frontline hiring has historically been underserved by AI recruiting tools.

Employers in these sectors who already use HireQuotient are seeing the impact firsthand.

"By simply putting in vetting criteria, I was able to get a very specific talent pool within a day," said Niki Simoneaux, COO of Arc Health. "With EasySource, we can reach a huge database or filter for specific licenses and areas."

"With technology and the ability to work remotely, we're able to recruit nationwide outside of our footprint. This expands the pool of prospective candidates and gives us access to candidates who might not have ever applied for a position on our website's career page," said Jeff McGee, vice president at W3 Insurance.

“HireQuotient’s AI-native product helped my team at Alliance Building Services to cut down time to close position by more than 60%, and their team works very closely with the client to ensure adoption at scale,” said Willow Marcon, senior vice president at Alliance Building Services.

Recruiters in manufacturing, building services, construction, healthcare and insurance often spend more than two-thirds of their time on manual work and using over 10 platforms to just close a hire: sourcing a wide range of profiles, skimming resumes, finding contact information, reaching out and doing hundreds of calls and constant follow-ups. That fragmented process leads to recruiter burnout and leaves gaps in candidate data. Because most HR platforms don’t offer built-in AI native agents that work in tandem to do all it takes to close the hire, employers in these industries have faced hiring delays and platform churn.

The partnership addresses this gap by integrating HireQuotient's EasySource platform directly into the Paylocity ecosystem. Instead of relying on rigid keyword searches, EasySource identifies strong talent pools, screens for role-specific credentials and licenses and personalizes outreach by phone and email. For mid-market companies with 500 to 1,000 employees, that translates to a 70% faster time-to-hire and an estimated $100,000 in annual savings.

The integration also closes the feedback loop for employers. By feeding post-hire data back into the recruiting system, EasySource learns from successful hires to build smarter talent pools over time, while keeping recruiters engaged longer by freeing them to focus on the human side of hiring.

Gokul Rajaram, board member at Coinbase and former board member of The Trade Desk, and also known as the godfather of Google AdSense, said, "Smarthveer is one of those rare founders who picks an unglamorous, deeply underserved market and refuses to leave until it's fixed. Frontline hiring is exactly that market. Being named to Paylocity's elite partner network is a testament to his relentlessness and to the team he's built. Excited for what's ahead."

"Paylocity maintains an elite partner network, so being named one of them is a testament to the strength of our product," said Smarthveer Sidana, founder and CEO of HireQuotient. "By keeping that recruiting activity inside the Paylocity ecosystem, we're helping them close a critical gap for their employers, capture revenue that previously sat outside their platform, and prevent the client churn that comes with a fragmented hiring process."

Jim Moffatt, former global CEO of Deloitte Consulting and board partner at Greycroft VC, said,

“This is a big milestone for Smarthveer and his team. I congratulate them on this big win. Paylocity's large client base acts as a strong distribution, and HireQuotient's EasySource acts as a strong product to cater to the needs of Paylocity's clients. Paylocity is known for its highly selective approach, and I'm glad to see that after months of evaluation and extensive due diligence, they're going live with HireQuotient's EasySource. I feel confident in the value this partnership will create for frontline industries. I remember when Smarthveer spoke to me about it in December, and it felt very ambitious. I'm glad to see it turn to reality.”

For employers with a traditionally deskless workforce in industries where AI adoption has lagged, the integration bridges a major capability gap by allowing them to source, screen, onboard and manage payroll all in one place.

For more information, visit www.hirequotient.com

A media kit with additional partner quotes, executive headshots and logos can be found here.

About HireQuotient

HireQuotient is an AI-native recruiting platform that automates candidate sourcing and screening for employers in manufacturing, building services, construction, healthcare, insurance and other frontline-heavy industries. Its flagship platform, EasySource, is one of a select number of recruiting technologies integrated with Paylocity's HR and payroll ecosystem. Founded by Smarthveer Sidana, HireQuotient is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit https://www.hirequotient.com/.

Media Contact

Bethany Rhodes

Uproar by Moburst for HireQuotient

bethany@moburst.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/38bbc46b-f3d1-4b19-8035-f5dae2ae0298