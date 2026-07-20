CryptoMondays Europe Announces “Bitcoin Unfiltered” Fireside Chat with Giacomo Zucco.

Zurich, Switzerland, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CryptoMondays Europe will host Bitcoin Unfiltered: A Fireside Chat with Giacomo Zucco on Monday, July 27, 2026, at 17:00 CEST.

The live online session will feature Giacomo Zucco, one of Europe’s most outspoken Bitcoin educators and Director of Plan ₿ Network, for a candid conversation about his journey into Bitcoin and the role education plays in preparing the next generation of Bitcoiners.

The 40-minute event will consist of a 30-minute fireside chat followed by a 10-minute live audience Q&A.

Topics will include:

Giacomo Zucco’s personal journey into Bitcoin

The importance of Bitcoin education

The work of Plan ₿ Academy

The impact of the Plan ₿ Summer School

Self-custody and individual sovereignty

What the next generation of Bitcoiners needs to learn

How to distinguish meaningful developments from noise

“Bitcoin education should go beyond explaining how the technology works. It should also help people understand why Bitcoin matters and give them the confidence to think independently,” said Alexandre Samartino, host of the event. “Giacomo is known for communicating complex ideas directly and without unnecessary jargon, which makes this an excellent opportunity for both experienced Bitcoiners and those who are still learning.”





The discussion will examine how Zucco developed his conviction in Bitcoin, the experiences that shaped his perspective and the lessons he believes should be passed on to future developers, entrepreneurs, educators and community members.

Participants will also have the opportunity to submit questions during the live Q&A.

Event details

Event: Bitcoin Unfiltered: A Fireside Chat with Giacomo Zucco

Date: Monday, July 27, 2026

Time: 17:00 CEST

Location: Online via Zoom

Registration: https://luma.com/o9osf4hp

About CryptoMondays Zoom Europe

CryptoMondays Zoom Europe is an online event series connecting members of the European crypto community with leading founders, educators, developers and industry participants. Its live sessions provide accessible conversations about Bitcoin, blockchain technology and the development of the wider digital-asset ecosystem.

About CryptoMondays

CryptoMondays is a global decentralized community that brings together individuals passionate about cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. Since starting as a Meetup in NYC on January 8th, 2018, CryptoMondays has grown into the largest IRL community in web3. The CryptoMondays community includes 150,000+ members worldwide spread across 60+ active chapters in 18 countries. The community consists of builders, founders, investors, crypto OGs, and newbies who gather to share insights, network, and strengthen their local crypto communities. The organization also includes an Advisory Service with over 400 Web3 experts, weekly Thought Leadership on Zoom, and Agent MonDAI, its community building AI Agent.

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