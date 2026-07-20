The No. 1 Reason Medical Practices Can’t Grow Isn’t Demand, It’s Staffing

LOS ANGELES, Calif., July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States faces a shortage of up to 86,000 physicians by 2036, according to the Association of American Medical Colleges. Yet for many practices the bigger brake is not clinical talent, it is administrative overload. Danny Nabavi, founder and CEO of Staffing For Doctors and co-author of the book “Virtual Staffing for Medical Practices,” says the answer is a trained virtual team, not another local hire.

Staffing For Doctors places HIPAA-trained, specialty-matched virtual medical staff in practices nationwide across more than 55 specialties, covering scheduling, insurance verification, prior authorization and patient intake. Nabavi co-founded the remote staffing firm Berry Virtual, acquired in 2024, and has worked with more than 3,000 virtual staff across the Philippines and Latin America.

The administrative load keeps climbing. In a 2026 MGMA report, 95 percent of medical groups said their regulatory burden had risen over the past three years, and AMA data show about 42 percent of physicians report at least one symptom of burnout. Local hiring is slow and costly, yet much of this work does not require an on-site employee. Nabavi also stresses transparency: many vendors advertise a low hourly rate, then add fees after signing, while Staffing For Doctors quotes one flat, all-in rate so the first invoice matches the quote.

“AI will not replace the people in a practice,” Nabavi said. “It removes repetitive tasks so a trained team can focus on the work that needs people. Start with the role causing the most strain, usually the front desk, because a missed call is a missed patient. Fixing who does the work is how a practice finally grows.”

About Staffing For Doctors

Staffing For Doctors is a U.S.-based virtual medical staffing company that places HIPAA-trained, specialty-matched virtual medical staff in practices nationwide. Across more than 55 specialties, its staff handle scheduling, documentation, prior authorization, billing support and patient communication, backed by U.S.-based customer success managers. With flat, all-in pricing, no long-term contracts and placements live in 48 hours, it helps practices see more patients with less overhead. Learn more at staffingfordoctors.com.

Lisa Curiel Parker

Staffing For Doctors

lisa@staffingfordoctors.com

(424) 333-9731