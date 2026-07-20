Sports.com Predict Team Miami Powered by Magnus Secures Podium Finish at E1 Monaco GP

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sports Entertainment Gaming Global Corporation (NASDAQ: SEGG, LTRYW) (“SEGG Media” or the “Company”) today announced that Sports.com Predict Team Miami Powered by Magnus finished third at the E1 Monaco GP over the weekend, delivering the team’s first podium finish in 13 races this season.

Racing for Sports.com Predict Team Miami, Timmy Hansen crossed the line third in Final 2 to secure the result, with teammate Rianna O’Meara-Hunt also contributing across the weekend’s qualifying, Place Race and Finals rounds. The result came at the UIM E1 World Championship’s third visit to Monaco, hosted at the Yacht Club de Monaco on Port Hercule.

The podium places Sports.com Predict’s title sponsorship of Team Miami on display at one of E1’s marquee events, and lifts the team to seventh in the 2026 season standings with 50 points. Team Drogba Global Africa claimed its maiden E1 victory in Monaco, while a second-place finish for Team Brady moved that team into the Championship lead, nine points ahead of previous leaders Westbrook Racing by Visit Angola.

Sports.com Predict was named Title Sponsor of E1 Team Miami powered by MAGNUS in June 2026, integrating the platform into the team’s branding and fan engagement activity across the UIM E1 World Championship. E1 Team Miami is co-owned by Marc Anthony.

Sports.com Predict is also the Official Prediction Partner of the UIM E1 World Championship presented by PIF for the 2026 season, a partnership announced in July 2026 that brings real-time prediction markets to E1’s global fan base through exclusive prediction market rights, on-site branding, digital and social activations, and broadcast integrations across the Championship.

“A podium finish at Monaco is exactly the kind of visibility we set out to capture when we became Title Sponsor of Team Miami,” said Marc Bircham, Chairman of SEGG Media. “Monaco is one of the biggest stages in global motorsport, and having Sports.com Predict on the podium there reinforces the value of live-sport visibility as we build out the Sports.com ecosystem.”

E1 next travels to Southern Africa for the E1 Luanda GP, September 12–13, 2026.

Sports.com Predict will operate within applicable regulatory frameworks and only in jurisdictions where access to such markets is permitted.

E1 Monaco GP — Final Race Results

Pos Team 1 Team Drogba Global Africa 2 Team Brady 3 Sports.com Predict Team Miami Powered by Magnus 4 Sierra Racing Club 5 Team Blue Rising 6 Aoki Racing Team 7 Team Monaco 8 Westbrook Racing by Visit Angola 9 Team AlUla championed by LeBron James 10 Team Rafa

Source: E1 Series.

2026 Season Standings Through the E1 Monaco GP

Points are cumulative across qualifying, the Place Race and the Finals at each round. Rounds to date: Jeddah (JED), Lake Como (LAK), Dubrovnik (DUB) and Monaco (MON).

Pos Team JED LAK DUB MON Total 1 Team Brady 33 24 32 30 119 2 Westbrook Racing by Visit Angola 19 41 41 9 110 3 Team AlUla championed by LeBron James 24 22 24 5 75 4 Aoki Racing Team 40 15 4 12 71 5 Team Blue Rising 8 30 9 17 64 6 Team Drogba Global Africa 3 9 8 39 59 7 Sports.com Predict Team Miami Powered by Magnus 9 5 12 24 50 8 Sierra Racing Club 15 7 5 19 46 9 Team Monaco 5 13 15 11 44 10 Team Rafa 13 3 19 3 38

Source: E1 Series official standings, e1series.com/results.

About SEGG Media Corporation

SEGG Media (Nasdaq: SEGG, LTRYW) is a global sports, entertainment, and gaming group operating a portfolio of digital assets including Sports.com, Concerts.com, TicketStub.com, Lottery.com, and Veloce Media Group. Focused on immersive fan engagement, ethical gaming, and AI-driven live experiences, SEGG Media is redefining how global audiences interact with the content they love.

About the UIM E1 World Championship presented by PIF



E1 is the world’s first and only all-electric raceboat Championship sanctioned by the Union Internationale Motonautique (UIM), the international governing body for powerboating activities. The UIM E1 World Championship presented by PIF was established to create a new, exciting and competitive on-water racing Championship using electric technologies to focus efforts on innovations that help protect and restore our urban waters and coastal areas. The Championship sees teams featuring both a male and female pilot. Racing on the water in iconic cities around the world including Jeddah, Monaco, Lake Como, Lagos and Miami, teams are owned by some of the biggest names on the planet. These already include LeBron James, Will Smith, Marc Anthony and Steve Aoki from the world of entertainment, Rafael Nadal, Tom Brady, Virat Kohli, Thibaut Courtois, Kyle Kuzma and Didier Drogba from the world of sport. E1 pilots navigate tight and technical circuits behind the wheel of the electric E1 RaceBirds. For the latest news and updates, follow us at @E1Series on TikTok, Facebook, X and Instagram. #ChampionsOfTheWater www.e1series.com.

Important Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, including statements regarding the Company’s strategy, future operations, prospects, plans, objectives, sponsorship integration, fan engagement opportunities and expected future results, are forward-looking statements. Words such as “could,” “should,” “will,” “may,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and beyond the Company’s control. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the Company’s ability to implement and scale technology, product, sponsorship and marketing initiatives; the Company’s ability to secure additional capital resources; the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern; the Company’s ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules and become or remain current with its SEC reports; and the other risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s filings with the SEC. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the matters discussed herein can be found in the reports that the Company has filed and will file from time to time with the SEC, which are available publicly at www.sec.gov. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.