Kenneth Copeland Ministries Adds Inaugural “Faith Forever” Night to Kickoff 46th Annual Southwest Believers’ Convention

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kenneth Copeland Ministries (KCM) has announced something different for the return of the Southwest Believers’ Convention (SWBC), scheduled for July 27 through August 1 – “Faith Forever” Night will be the official kickoff of the six-day event at the Fort Worth Convention Center.

The power-packed evening of worship and God’s Word marks a departure from the previous 45 years of the Southwest Believers’ Convention.

Typically, SWBC begins with a welcoming message from Kenneth Copeland on Monday morning. This year, Copeland wants the younger generation to join the global audience for this “Homecoming.”

“For over six decades, my parents have traveled the world sharing the good news of Jesus. During forty-five of those years, we’ve welcomed a global audience to Fort Worth to visit and be restored with God’s Word,” said KCM CEO John Copeland. “This year marks a new era for KCM and SWBC, starting with the theme of this year’s event called ‘The Homecoming.’”

“Faith Forever” will take place on Sunday night, July 26, at 6 p.m. Worship music will be led by emerging singer-songwriter Anna Golden and acclaimed pastor Robert Madu of Social Dallas.

“God is doing a new thing with KCM, and we’re honored to witness it,” Copeland said. “There’s nothing like the Southwest Believers’ Convention for people who travel from around the world expecting God to move. Having respected leaders like Pastor Robert Madu and Anna Golden open the event highlights its importance to believers everywhere.”

Another historic aspect of this year’s SWBC, one of the longest-running faith events in American history, is that it will be one of the last events held at the iconic Fort Worth Convention Center before its scheduled demolition in early 2027 for renovations.

“We’re expecting Partners and friends from around the world to come to Fort Worth for one of the last events in the historic Fort Worth Convention Center before the city brings it down,” continued Copeland.

“I can’t imagine a better evening to mark this 46th annual Southwest Believers’ Convention and the new beginning for this renowned building than an electric atmosphere of current music and an energizing message from one of today’s most prolific pastors.”

Although registration is required, both Faith Forever Night on July 26 and the 46th annual Southwest Believers’ Convention from July 27 to August 1 are free to attend. For more detailed information about host hotels, featured speakers, and other SWBC attractions, visit SouthwestBelieversConvention.com.

About the Southwest Believers' Convention

Founded by Kenneth Copeland more than four decades ago, the Southwest Believers' Convention is a six-day faith conference held each summer at the Fort Worth Convention Center. Free to attend with registration, the event offers Word-based teaching, healing ministry, corporate worship, and dedicated children and youth programming for attendees from across the United States and around the world. SWBC is made possible by the generous support of the Partners and friends of Kenneth Copeland Ministries. For more information, visit southwestbelieversconvention.com.

About Kenneth Copeland Ministries

Kenneth Copeland is a globally renowned teacher of God's Word, an international best-selling author, and a GRAMMY-nominated recording artist. He and his wife, Gloria, founded Kenneth Copeland Ministries in 1967 with one declaration at the center of everything they do: Jesus Is Lord. For 59 years, they have taught uncompromising biblical principles of faith, love, healing, prosperity, redemption, and righteousness to believers worldwide. KCM operates from a 33-acre campus in Fort Worth, Texas, and its family of organizations includes Kenneth Copeland Bible College, Eagle Mountain International Church, and Victory Channel. For more information, visit KCM.org.

CONTACT:

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A video accompanying this announcement is available here:

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