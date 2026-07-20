Flock LPR Helps San Francisco Investigators Identify and Arrest Murder Suspect

San Francisco, CA, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A 58-year-old San Francisco man was fatally shot outside his home in the early morning hours of May 17, 2026. Flock cameras helped police identify the suspect's bicycle and vehicle and map his movements, contributing to his arrest on murder and related charges.

In the pre-dawn hours of May 17, 2026, a 58-year-old man was shot and killed outside his residence in San Francisco's Sunset District. According to the San Francisco District Attorney's Office, the suspect made deliberate efforts to avoid detection in the area prior to the attack, including attempting to disable nearby surveillance cameras and setting a fire near the residence to draw the victim outside.

San Francisco Police investigators used Flock cameras in the area to identify both a bicycle and a vehicle linked to the suspect and to reconstruct his movements around the time of the shooting. That data helped form part of the evidentiary trail that led to the suspect's identification and arrest.

The suspect faces charges of murder, lying in wait, arson, and related firearms offenses. The San Francisco District Attorney's Office is prosecuting the case.

Cases like this reflect how Flock's technology is designed to work: giving investigators real leads quickly while upholding rigorous standards for privacy and responsible use .

Source: Yahoo News, "Bone-chilling details emerge in SF landlord's alleged murder of tenant," May 29, 2026

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About Flock

Flock is a public safety technology company that builds connected camera, audio, and investigative systems to help communities respond to and investigate safety incidents using objective evidence.

Flock technology combines video, gunshot detection, and investigative software to help law enforcement, schools, and businesses locate vehicles, understand incidents, and collaborate across jurisdictions while maintaining clear privacy safeguards, local control, and responsible data use.