Flock LPR Assists in Homicide Suspect Arrest Within Eight Hours of Richmond Shooting

Richmond, CA, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A man was fatally shot in Richmond, California on a Friday evening. Flock LPR technology helped investigators track the suspect's vehicle into Concord, where a coordinated arrest was made the same night, less than eight hours after the shooting.

On May 29, 2026, at approximately 6:27 p.m., Richmond Police Department officers were dispatched to the 200 block of West Nevin Avenue following reports of gunshots and a victim. Officers arrived to find an adult male with gunshot wounds. Despite life-saving efforts at the scene, he did not survive.

Investigators identified a person of interest and a vehicle believed to be connected to the shooting. Using Flock Automated License Plate Reader technology, officers followed the vehicle's movement out of Richmond and into neighboring Concord. Working in coordination with the Concord Police Department, detectives located and arrested the suspect that same evening without a confrontation, roughly eight hours after the shooting was first reported.

On June 3, 2026, the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office charged the suspect with first-degree murder with a firearm enhancement. Richmond Police credited Flock ALPR technology as a critical investigative tool in the rapid resolution of the case.

Cases like this reflect how Flock's technology is designed to work: giving investigators real leads quickly while upholding rigorous standards for privacy and responsible use .

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About Flock

Flock is a public safety technology company that builds connected camera, audio, and investigative systems to help communities respond to and investigate safety incidents using objective evidence.

Flock technology combines video, gunshot detection, and investigative software to help law enforcement, schools, and businesses locate vehicles, understand incidents, and collaborate across jurisdictions while maintaining clear privacy safeguards, local control, and responsible data use.