Flock LPR Helps Locate DeKalb County, GA Murder Suspect

Atlanta, GA, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A woman was shot multiple times inside her vehicle in a DeKalb County parking lot and died at the scene. Flock cameras helped investigators trace the suspect's vehicle to a nearby street, where SWAT officers secured his surrender without further violence.

At approximately 2:00 p.m. on May 18, 2026, DeKalb County Police responded to a parking lot near Martins Crossing and Hemingway Road, where they found a woman who had been shot multiple times while seated in her SUV. She attempted to drive away from the scene but crashed a short distance away and was pronounced dead.

Using Flock camera data, investigators followed the suspect's vehicle to Summit Lake Drive. A SWAT response was deployed to that location, and the suspect came out peacefully. He is facing a murder charge.

Cases like this reflect how Flock's technology is designed to work: giving investigators real leads quickly while upholding rigorous standards for privacy and responsible use .

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About Flock

Flock is a public safety technology company that builds connected camera, audio, and investigative systems to help communities respond to and investigate safety incidents using objective evidence.

Flock technology combines video, gunshot detection, and investigative software to help law enforcement, schools, and businesses locate vehicles, understand incidents, and collaborate across jurisdictions while maintaining clear privacy safeguards, local control, and responsible data use.