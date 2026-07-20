Flock Cameras Help Identify Suspect in Fatal Waltham Road Rage Incident

Waltham, MA, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A 23-year-old man died after being thrown to the pavement during a road rage confrontation outside a Waltham gas station. The suspect fled the scene. Flock cameras and surveillance footage helped police identify and locate him, leading to a manslaughter charge.

On May 27, 2026, just before 9:00 a.m., an argument between two drivers at a gas station on Weston Street in Waltham, Massachusetts escalated into a physical altercation. The suspect picked up the other driver and slammed him onto the pavement. A bystander who witnessed the incident contacted emergency services. The victim was hospitalized with a brain bleed and a skull fracture, and died two days later on May 29 at Lahey Burlington Medical Center.

The suspect left the scene immediately after the confrontation. Waltham Police used a combination of area surveillance footage and data from Flock cameras to identify the individual and determine where he could be located. He was subsequently arrested and charged with manslaughter and assault and battery causing serious bodily injury.

Cases like this reflect how Flock's technology is designed to work: giving investigators real leads quickly while upholding rigorous standards for privacy and responsible use .

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About Flock

Flock is a public safety technology company that builds connected camera, audio, and investigative systems to help communities respond to and investigate safety incidents using objective evidence.

Flock technology combines video, gunshot detection, and investigative software to help law enforcement, schools, and businesses locate vehicles, understand incidents, and collaborate across jurisdictions while maintaining clear privacy safeguards, local control, and responsible data use.