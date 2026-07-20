The 80/20 Institute CEO Bill Canady Releases The Rule of Three, Introducing a Leadership Framework for High-Performing Companies

Lakewood Ranch, FL, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 80/20 Institute today announced the release of The Rule of Three: How Visionaries, Operators, and Prophets Make Your Business Unstoppable by its CEO and founder, Bill Canady. Drawing on three decades of leading and transforming billion-dollar industrial businesses, the new book presents a leadership framework built around three distinct roles, the Visionary, the Operator, and the Prophet, to help middle-market industrial, distribution, and service companies improve alignment and execution.

Bill Canady, CEO and author of "The Rule of Three"

Bill Canady has created more than $3 billion in shareholder value — and he did it running the companies, not advising them. His new book makes a blunt argument to the CEOs of middle-market industrial, distribution, and service businesses: growth doesn't stall because of bad strategy. It stalls because the company is missing one of the three kinds of leaders it takes to win — or because one person is trying to be all three.

In The Rule of Three: How Visionaries, Operators, and Prophets Make Your Business Unstoppable, Canady — the sitting Chairman and CEO of Arrowhead Engineered Products and Chairman of OTC Industrial Technologies — lays out a leadership operating system built on three roles every scaling business needs:

- The Visionary sets the direction and refuses to let the business drift.

- The Operator turns that vision into execution, cadence, and results.

- The Prophet calls truth to power — naming the problems everyone else is avoiding.

"Most companies have one or two of these and think they have all three," said Canady. "When the Visionary is missing, you drift. When the Operator is missing, nothing ships. When the Prophet is missing, you lie to yourselves until it's too late. The job of a CEO isn't to be all three — it's to make sure all three are in the room and aligned."

The book draws on three decades of leading and transforming billion-dollar industrial companies and connects to the Profitable Growth Operating System (PGOS), the framework Canady has used to scale and turn around businesses through disciplined focus rather than across-the-board cost cutting. The Rule of Three joins his best-selling books The 80/20 CEO and From Panic to Profit.

His central argument runs against the grain of conventional leadership advice: alignment beats strategy. Most turnarounds don't need a new plan — they need the right three leaders, each in their lane, holding each other accountable.

The framework also speaks directly to a problem familiar to every private-equity sponsor: value-creation plans that stall inside the first 100 days. Canady's answer is structural — get the Visionary, Operator, and Prophet identified and aligned before the plan launches, not after it breaks.

Canady is available for interviews and as an expert source on building leadership teams that execute, the three roles behind every high-performing company, expanding margin without cutting, private-equity value creation, and industrial turnarounds.

About Bill Canady

Bill Canady is Chairman and CEO of Arrowhead Engineered Products and Chairman of OTC Industrial Technologies, and the creator of the Profitable Growth Operating System (PGOS). A U.S. Navy veteran with an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, he has created more than $3 billion in shareholder value across three decades in industrial leadership. He is the best-selling author of The 80/20 CEO, From Panic to Profit, and The Rule of Three.

Learn more at https://billcanady.com/media-and-press

The Rule of Three by Bill Canady (Matt Holt Books)

About The 80/20 Institute

The 80/20 Institute helps CEOs, owners, and operators of middle-market manufacturing, distribution, and service companies drive breakthrough results using the business they already have. Built on the Profitable Growth Operating System™ (PGOS) developed by founder Bill Canady — creator of $3B+ in shareholder value — the Institute's programs, tools, and community deliver measurable improvement in revenue, margin, and EBITDA. Learn more at the8020institute.com.

Press Inquiries

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