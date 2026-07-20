Purpose Investments Inc. Announces July 2026 Distributions

 | Source: Purpose Investments Inc. Purpose Investments Inc.

TORONTO, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose”) is pleased to announce distributions for the month of July 2026 for its open-end exchange traded funds and closed-end funds (“the Funds”). 
        
The ex-distribution date for all open-end funds is July 29, 2026. The ex-distribution date for all closed-end funds is July 31, 2026.
   

Open-End FundsTicker SymbolDistribution per share/unitRecord DatePayable DateDistribution Frequency
Apple (AAPL) Yield Shares Purpose ETF - ETF UnitsAPLY$0.1667
07/29/202608/05/2026Monthly
Purpose Couche-Tard (ATD) Yield Shares ETF - ETF SeriesATDY$0.0650
07/29/202608/05/2026Monthly
Purpose Canadian Financial Income Fund - ETF SeriesBNC$0.1225¹07/29/202608/05/2026Monthly
Purpose Global Bond Fund - ETF UnitsBND$0.0815
07/29/202608/05/2026Monthly
Purpose Global Bond Fund - ETF USD UnitsBND.UUS $0.092007/29/202608/05/2026Monthly
Purpose Scotiabank (BNS) Yield Shares ETF - ETF SeriesBNSY$0.1000
07/29/202608/05/2026Monthly
Purpose Brookfield (BN) Yield Shares ETF - ETF SeriesBNY$0.0800
07/29/202608/05/2026Monthly
Berkshire Hathaway (BRK) Yield Shares Purpose ETF - ETF UnitsBRKY$0.1700
07/29/202608/05/2026Monthly
Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF - ETF UnitsBTCY$0.0850
07/29/202608/05/2026Monthly
Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF - ETF Non-Currency Hedged UnitsBTCY.B$0.0970
07/29/202608/05/2026Monthly
Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF - ETF USD UnitsBTCY.UUS $0.081507/29/202608/05/2026Monthly
Purpose Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) Yield Shares ETF - ETF SeriesCNQY$0.1700
07/29/202608/05/2026Monthly
Purpose Credit Opportunities ClassCROC$0.0784
07/29/202608/05/2026Monthly
Purpose Credit Opportunities Fund - ETF UnitsCROP$0.0875
07/29/202608/05/2026Monthly
Purpose Credit Opportunities Fund - ETF USD UnitsCROP.UUS $0.097507/29/202608/05/2026Monthly
Purpose Dollarama (DOL) Yield Shares ETF - ETF SeriesDOLY$0.0650
07/29/202608/05/2026Monthly
Purpose Enbridge (ENB) Yield Shares ETF - ETF SeriesENBY$0.1100
07/29/202608/05/2026Monthly
Purpose Ether Yield - ETF UnitsETHY$0.0473
07/29/202608/05/2026Monthly
Purpose Ether Yield ETF - ETF Non-Currency Hedged UnitsETHY.B$0.0584
07/29/202608/05/2026Monthly
Purpose Ether Yield ETF - ETF Units Non-Currency Hedged USD UnitsETHY.UUS $0.046107/29/202608/05/2026Monthly
Purpose Global Flexible Credit Fund - ETF UnitsFLX$0.0461
07/29/202608/05/2026Monthly
Purpose Global Flexible Credit Fund - Non-Currency Hedged - ETF UnitsFLX.B$0.0551
07/29/202608/05/2026Monthly
Purpose Global Flexible Credit Fund - Non-Currency Hedged USD - ETF UnitsFLX.UUS $0.038507/29/202608/05/2026Monthly
Purpose Global Bond Class - ETF UnitsIGB$0.0723¹07/29/202608/05/2026Monthly
Yield Shares (JPYS) Purpose ETF - ETF SeriesJPYS$0.1750
07/29/202608/05/2026Monthly
Microsoft (MSFT) Yield Shares Purpose ETF - ETF unitsMSFY$0.2300
07/29/202608/05/2026Monthly
Purpose Enhanced Premium Yield Fund - ETF SeriesPAYF$0.1375¹07/29/202608/05/2026Monthly
Purpose Total Return Bond Fund - ETF SeriesPBD$0.0590¹07/29/202608/05/2026Monthly
Purpose Core Dividend Fund - ETF SeriesPDF$0.1050¹07/29/202608/05/2026Monthly
Purpose Enhanced Dividend Fund - ETF SeriesPDIV$0.0950¹07/29/202608/05/2026Monthly
Purpose Real Estate Income Fund - ETF SeriesPHR$0.0720¹07/29/202608/05/2026Monthly
Purpose International Enhanced Equity Income Fund - ETF SeriesPHW$0.1450
07/29/202608/05/2026Monthly
Purpose International Dividend Fund - ETF SeriesPID$0.0780
07/29/202608/05/2026Monthly
Purpose Monthly Income Fund - ETF SeriesPIN$0.0830¹07/29/202608/05/2026Monthly
Purpose Multi-Asset Income Fund - ETF UnitsPINC$0.0840
07/29/202608/05/2026Monthly
Purpose Conservative Income Fund - ETF SeriesPRP$0.0600¹07/29/202608/05/2026Monthly
Purpose Premium Yield Fund - ETF SeriesPYF$0.0900¹07/29/202608/05/2026Monthly
Purpose Premium Yield Fund Non-Currency Hedged - ETF SeriesPYF.B$0.1100¹07/29/202608/05/2026Monthly
Purpose Premium Yield Fund Non-Currency Hedged - ETF USD SeriesPYF.UUS $0.1050¹07/29/202608/05/2026Monthly
Purpose RBC (RY) Yield Shares ETF - ETF SeriesRBCY$0.0900
07/29/202608/05/2026Monthly
Purpose Core Equity Income Fund - ETF SeriesRDE$0.1100¹07/29/202608/05/2026Monthly
Purpose Emerging Markets Dividend Fund - ETF UnitsREM$0.0950
07/29/202608/05/2026Monthly
Purpose Canadian Preferred Share Fund - ETF UnitsRPS$0.0950
07/29/202608/05/2026Monthly
Purpose Shopify (SHOP) Yield Shares ETF - ETF SeriesSHPY$0.2200
07/29/202608/05/2026Monthly
Purpose Strategic Yield Fund - ETF UnitsSYLD$0.0970
07/29/202608/05/2026Monthly
Purpose TD (TD) Yield Shares ETF - ETF SeriesTDY$0.0900
07/29/202608/05/2026Monthly
Purpose TELUS (T) Yield Shares ETF - ETF SeriesTY$0.1000
07/29/202608/05/2026Monthly
AMD (AMD) Yield Shares Purpose ETF - ETF SeriesYAMD$0.6000
07/29/202608/05/2026Monthly
Amazon (AMZN) Yield Shares Purpose ETF - ETF UnitsYAMZ$0.4500
07/29/202608/05/2026Monthly
Broadcom (AVGO) Yield Shares Purpose ETF - ETF SeriesYAVG$0.6000
07/29/202608/05/2026Monthly
Coinbase (COIN) Yield Shares Purpose ETF - ETF SeriesYCON$0.2500
07/29/202608/05/2026Monthly
Costco (COST) Yield Shares Purpose ETF - ETF SeriesYCST$0.2000
07/29/202608/05/2026Monthly
Alphabet (GOOGL) Yield Shares Purpose ETF - ETF UnitsYGOG$0.6500
07/29/202608/05/2026Monthly
Tech Innovators Yield Shares Purpose ETF - ETF SeriesYMAG$0.3000
07/29/202608/05/2026Monthly
META (META) Yield Shares Purpose ETF - ETF SeriesYMET$0.3500
07/29/202608/05/2026Monthly
Netflix (NFLX) Yield Shares Purpose ETF - ETF SeriesYNET$0.2500
07/29/202608/05/2026Monthly
NVIDIA (NVDA) Yield Shares Purpose ETF - ETF UnitsYNVD$0.7500
07/29/202608/05/2026Monthly
Palantir (PLTR) Yield Shares Purpose ETF - ETF SeriesYPLT$0.5000
07/29/202608/05/2026Monthly
Tesla (TSLA) Yield Shares Purpose ETF - ETF UnitsYTSL$0.5500
07/29/202608/05/2026Monthly
UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Yield Shares Purpose ETF - ETF SeriesYUNH$0.1500
07/29/202608/05/2026Monthly
Purpose SpaceX (SPCX) Yield Shares ETF – ETF SeriesSPXY$0.5000
07/29/202608/05/2026Monthly
Purpose Global Resource Fund – ETF SeriesPGRX$0.0088
07/29/202608/05/2026Monthly
      
Closed-End FundsTicker SymbolDistribution
per share/unit		Record DatePayable DateDistribution Frequency
Big Banc Split Corp, Class ABNK$0.1200¹07/31/202608/14/2026Monthly
Big Banc Split Corp - Preferred SharesBNK.PR.A$0.0700¹07/31/202608/14/2026Monthly


Estimated July 2026 Distributions for Purpose USD Cash Management Fund, Purpose Cash Management Fund, Purpose High Interest Savings Fund, and Purpose US Cash Fund

The July 2026 distribution rates for Purpose USD Cash Management Fund, Purpose Cash Management Fund, Purpose High Interest Savings Fund, and Purpose US Cash Fund are estimated to be as follows:

Fund NameTicker SymbolEstimated Distribution per unitRecord DatePayable DateDistribution Frequency
Purpose USD Cash Management Fund - ETF UnitsMNU.UUS $0.328907/29/202608/05/2026Monthly
Purpose Cash Management Fund - ETF UnitsMNY$0.2196
07/29/202608/05/2026Monthly
Purpose High Interest Savings Fund - ETF UnitsPSA$0.0989
07/29/202608/05/2026Monthly
Purpose US Cash Fund - ETF UnitsPSU.UUS $0.320707/29/202608/05/2026Monthly


Purpose expects to issue a press release on or about July 28, 2026, which will provide the final distribution rate for Purpose USD Cash Management Fund, Purpose Cash Management Fund, Purpose High Interest Savings Fund, and Purpose US Cash Fund. The ex-distribution date will be July 29, 2026.

      (1)   Dividend is designated as an “eligible” Canadian dividend for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial and territorial legislation.

About Purpose Investments Inc.

Purpose Investments is an asset management company with more than $30 billion in assets under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Unlimited, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

For further information please contact:
Keera Hart
Keera.Hart@earnscliffe.ca
905-580-1257

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. Investment funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.


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