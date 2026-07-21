OPPOLIA's AI-Powered Design Platform 2026 Redefines Efficiency in Home Furnishing Design

SINGAPORE, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPPOLIA Home, a subsidiary of OPPEIN Home Group Inc., has long been a leading force in the custom furniture and cabinetry market, consistently pushing creative boundaries while embedding intelligent technology into its operations. To support its growing global network, the company's R&D team developed an AI-powered design platform in 2026 that now streamlines everything from initial client consultations to final production.

The company’s AI-powered design platform allows a designer to generate a comprehensive whole-house proposal in roughly 30 minutes. From there, adjustments based on client preferences happen in real time, with the system simultaneously producing 3D renderings, walkthrough videos, and presentation decks for client reviews within 5 minutes.







In a competitive market where clients often weigh multiple proposals, OPPOLIA stood out with speed and quality. OPPOLIA’s Singapore showroom saw its conversion rate increase by 35% after utilizing the AI design software. "What used to take three days now takes 30 minutes," said the showroom manager. "That efficiency builds trust, and clients are genuinely impressed by how quickly we bring their vision to life."

What further sets the tool apart from industry competitors is its direct integration with the company's 1.4 million m² production sites. Once a plan receives final approval, the configuration is instantly quoted and transmitted to OPPOLIA’s smart factory network, eliminating the manual handoffs that typically slow down custom cabinetry projects. The result is a level of accuracy and turnaround that makes bespoke design far more accessible to the average homeowner.

OPPOLIA now operates over 2,700 global showrooms, with more than 10,000 projects already delivered. Local dealer teams manage everything from the initial site measurement to final installation, and the company maintains a design realization rate of 99%, meaning the finished space consistently matches the renderings clients sign off on. In an industry where execution often falls short of visual promises, that track record has become a major driver of repeat business and referrals.

With its dealer network expanding rapidly this year, OPPOLIA is actively seeking new partners in underpenetrated regions who share its focus on quality and service consistency. For those interested in joining the network, detailed partnership information is available through the official website at www.oppoliahome.com.

Contact

Joey, OPPOLIA HOME

sales@oppolia.com

+8615636208893

+862036735161

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bec41b32-82b4-451e-a7d6-49aae330fd8d