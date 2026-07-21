Coop Pank AS unaudited financial results for Q2 2026

 | Source: Coop Pank AS Coop Pank AS

Coop Pank unaudited financial results for Q2 2026

By the end of Q2 2026, Coop Pank had 236,000 customers, an increase of 5,000 (+2.1%) during the quarter and 19,000 (+9%) over the year. The bank had 112,100 active customers, an increase of 2,000 (+1.8%) during the quarter and 9,000 (+8%) over the year.

In Q2 2026, the volume of deposits at Coop Pank increased by EUR 69 million (+3.3%) to reach EUR 2.19 billion. Deposits from private customers increased by EUR 14 million: demand deposits rose by EUR 7 million and term deposits increased by EUR 7 million. Deposits from domestic business customers increased by EUR 70 million: demand deposits decreased by EUR 19 million, while term deposits increased by EUR 89 million. Deposits raised through platforms decreased by EUR 15 million.
Compared with Q2 2025, the volume of Coop Pank's deposits increased by EUR 380 million (+21%). In Q2 2026, the bank's cost of funding was 2.1%, compared with 2.5% in the same period last year.

In Q2 2026, Coop Pank's net loan portfolio increased by EUR 82 million (+4%) to reach EUR 2.23 billion. During the quarter, the strongest growth was recorded in the business loan portfolio, which increased by EUR 49 million (+5%). The home loan portfolio increased by EUR 22 million (+3%), the leasing portfolio increased by EUR 7 million (+4%), and the consumer finance portfolio increased by EUR 4 million (+4%). Compared with Q2 2025, Coop Pank's total loan portfolio increased by EUR 290 million (+15%).

In Q2 2026, overdue loan portfolio of Coop Pank was at the level of 2.1%. A year ago, overdue loan portfolio was at the level of 2.8%. 
Impairment costs of financial assets amounted to EUR 1.4 million in Q2 2026, EUR 1 million more than in the previous quarter and EUR 0.1 million more than in Q2 2025.
Coop Pank's net income amounted to EUR 22.3 million in Q2 2026, increasing by 7% compared with the previous quarter and by 14% compared with Q2 2025. Operating expenses amounted to EUR 11.1 million in Q2 2026, increasing by 1% compared with the previous quarter and by 10% compared with Q2 2025.

In Q2 2026, Coop Pank's net profit amounted to EUR 8.2 million, a decrease of 1% compared with the previous quarter and an increase of 24% compared with Q2 2025. In Q2 2026, the bank's cost-to-income ratio was 50% and its return on equity was 13.5%.

As of 30 June 2026, Coop Pank had 31 900 shareholders.

Comment by Arko Kurtmann, Chairman of the Management Board of Coop Pank:

“The Bank's second-quarter results for 2026 confirm that the strategy we established at the beginning of the year is proving effective. Over recent quarters, we have achieved consistent growth while creating value for our customers, shareholders and the Estonian economy. Our second-quarter performance demonstrates that we are able to combine rapid growth with strong financial results.

The Bank’s loan portfolio continued to grow strongly, increasing by EUR 82 million during the quarter. Income rose by 7%, while operating expenses remained broadly unchanged compared with the previous quarter. Compared with the corresponding period last year, Coop Pank’s net profit increased by almost a quarter. This performance demonstrates our ability to scale the business more efficiently while maintaining disciplined cost control and delivering greater value to shareholders.

Our growth and strong financial performance were also recognised by an international credit rating agency. In May, Moody’s upgraded Coop Pank’s long-term deposit rating to Baa1, and in June assigned our covered bonds the highest possible rating of Aaa. These decisions reaffirm Coop Pank’s position as a trusted and financially resilient banking partner.

For us, customer trust is every bit as important as financial performance. We want choosing Coop Pank as a primary banking partner to create tangible value for customers every day. The continued growth in our customer base, coupled with the fact that our loan portfolio continues to outperform the market, demonstrates that an increasing number of individuals and businesses are choosing to entrust us with their financial affairs. This growing confidence motivates us to continue delivering even better products and services.

With this in mind, we launched our new Piirideta (“Unlimited”) banking package during the second quarter. While the Kasulik (“Useful”) package, introduced last year, focuses on customers’ everyday banking needs, the Piirideta package is designed for customers who travel frequently and actively use banking services outside Estonia. Alongside everyday banking services, the package includes travel insurance, free cash withdrawals abroad, interest on current account balances, a 1% purchase reward on purchases made in Coop stores, and a range of other practical benefits. This enables customers to manage their finances conveniently, wherever they may be.

The second quarter was also highly active in corporate banking. We supported the completion of several significant corporate acquisition and disposal transactions, while financing investment and expansion projects for Estonian industrial companies. These projects strengthen the competitiveness of Estonian businesses, create jobs and contribute to the country’s economic development.
To support the Bank’s continued growth and further strengthen its capital position, Coop Pank entered into a synthetic securitisation agreement with the European Investment Bank Group, which became effective on 30 June 2026. The transaction will enable us to provide approximately EUR 250 million of additional financing on favourable terms to Estonian small and medium-sized enterprises. Under the agreement with the European Investment Bank, part of this financing will be allocated to women-led businesses and part to investments in energy efficiency.

We also place great importance on contributing to Estonian society. For the third consecutive year, Coop Pank received the Gold Level recognition as a supporter of Estonia’s national defence. This reflects our continued commitment to those who contribute to the country’s security. We support employees participating in military exercises, have together with our customers contributed more than EUR 45,000 to the Reserve Forces Fund through the Kaardivägi programme, and during the second quarter temporarily extended the preferential Home Defender Loan terms, originally developed for active service members, to reservists as well.

We are equally proud that, for the second consecutive year, Coop Pank ranked among Estonia’s ten most reputable employers. The dedication and professionalism of our people have been one of the key reasons why we have been able to sustain rapid growth while maintaining high service standards and preserving our customers’ trust.

In summary, the second quarter of 2026 was characterised by strong and profitable growth, increasing customer confidence and a steadily strengthening position in the Estonian banking market. We continued investing in solutions that make everyday banking simpler and more rewarding for our customers, while demonstrating that rapid growth and responsible banking can go hand in hand.”

Income statement, in th. of eurosQ2 2026Q1 2026Q2 20256M 20266M 2025
Net interest income20 78119 54418 00340 32435 933
Net fee and commission income1 1411 0851 1662 2262 321
Net other income365187375553600
Total net income22 28720 81619 54443 10338 854
Payroll expenses-6 188-6 396-5 917-12 585-11 496
Marketing expenses-465-446-453-911-811
Rental and office expenses, depr. of tangible assets-899-885-777-1 784-1 584
IT expenses and depr. of intangible assets-2 115-1 942-1 724-4 057-3 337
Other operating expenses-1 391-1 295-1 220-2 686-2 382
Total operating expenses-11 059-10 964-10 091-22 024-19 610
Net profit before impairment losses11 2279 8529 45221 07919 244
Impairment costs on financial assets-1 419-376-1 367-1 795-1 594
Net profit before income tax9 8099 4778 08619 28417 650
Income tax expenses-1 587-1 171-1 437-2 758-3 088
Net profit for the period8 2228 3056 64916 52614 562
      
Earnings per share, eur0,080,080,060,160,14
Diluted earnings per share, eur0,080,080,060,160,14


Statement of financial position, in th. of euros30.06.202631.03.202631.12.202530.06.2025
Cash and cash equivalents474 292450 950488 717356 473
Debt securities96 29996 17363 02347 832
Loans to customers2 233 6102 151 5022 114 0911 943 420
Other assets33 35434 32637 16336 090
Total assets2 837 5552 732 9512 702 9942 383 816
Customer deposits and loans received2 247 6772 154 5382 124 5201 816 313
Debt securities issued249 609246 589255 203253 537
Other liabilities21 66521 40725 58030 645
Subordinated debt73 26268 37063 14863 148
Total liabilities2 592 2132 490 9052 468 4512 163 642
Equity245 342242 046234 543220 174
Total liabilities and equity2 837 5552 732 9512 702 9942 383 816

The reports of Coop Pank are available at: https://www.cooppank.ee/en/investor/reporting.

Coop Pank will host a webinar to present its financial results for the second quarter of 2026 on 21 July 2026 at 9:30 a.m. The webinar can be viewed via the following link: https://youtube.com/live/RXnQC5FtCio.

During the webinar, participants will have the opportunity to submit questions via the Slido platform: https://app.sli.do/event/5XYmZSzz7GhuNd9QqciMMN.

The webinar will be recorded and published on the company's website www.cooppank.ee and YouTube account.

Coop Pank is one of the five universal banks operating in Estonia and is backed by Estonian capital. The Bank serves 236,000 daily banking customers. Coop Pank’s strategy is to leverage the synergies between the retail business and banking to bring everyday banking services closer to where people live. The Bank’s strategic shareholder is Coop Eesti, Estonia’s domestic retail chain, comprising 320 stores.

Additional information:

Paavo Truu
CFO
Phone: +372 516 0231
E-mail: paavo.truu@cooppank.ee

Attachments


Attachments

Coop Pank 2026-06_EN Coop Pank_2026_Q2_EN Coop Pank 2026 Q2 results_EN
GlobeNewswire

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