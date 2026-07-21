Company announcement

No. 43/2026

21 July 2026

Transactions in connection with share buyback programme

On 3 February 2026, Netcompany Group A/S (“Netcompany”) announced that a share buyback programme of up to DKK 750m and a maximum of 3,250,000 shares had been initiated with the purpose of adjusting Netcompany’s capital structure and meeting its obligations relating to share-based incentive programmes.

The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme will end no later than 29 January 2027.

Transactions made under the share buyback programme will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen on a weekly basis.

The following transactions have been executed in the period 13 July 2026 to 17 July 2026:

Number of shares Average purchase price, DKK Transaction value, DKK 13/07/2026 3,000 306 916,997 14/07/2026 3,000 305 914,148 15/07/2026 3,000 308 924,259 16/07/2026 3,000 312 934,979 17/07/2026 3,000 317 951,402 Accumulated for the period 15,000 - 4,641,784 Accumulated under the programme 1,047,447 - 350,264,758

Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.

Following the above transactions and vesting of restricted share units, Netcompany owns a total of 1,401,661 treasury shares corresponding to 3.0% of the total share capital.

Additional information

For additional information, please contact:

Netcompany Group A/S

Thomas Johansen, CFO, +45 51 19 32 24

Frederikke Linde, Head of IR, +45 60 62 60 87

Attachments