GHD selected for USACE Savannah District civil works contract

SAVANNAH, Ga., July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GHD, a global professional services company, has been selected by the US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Savannah District for an indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract to deliver architect-engineer civil works and non-military design services.

The contract supports the Savannah District’s Civil Works mission, with a focus on hydrologic, hydraulic, water quality and environmental modeling, and related engineering and environmental services. The scope also includes geotechnical and coastal engineering, full life-cycle engineering and design, construction support and associated infrastructure services supporting flood control, navigation, dams and environmental restoration. The contract may also support design for new non-military construction, as well as the upgrade, maintenance and repair of various facilities.

GHD is partnering with key subconsultants to support delivery of services under the contract.

“Being selected by the USACE Savannah District reflects our team’s proven ability to deliver high-quality civil works and design solutions,” said Victor Tirado, Maritime and Coastal Market Sector Lead for North America at GHD. “By combining strong technical capabilities, trusted specialty partners and local leadership, we are well positioned to support the District’s mission across complex and evolving projects.”

As an incumbent contract holder, GHD has supported USACE Savannah District on 10 task orders across Georgia, South Carolina, Florida and the US Virgin Islands. GHD’s successful delivery of projects associated with the Savannah Harbor Expansion Project, combined with the ability to adapt to the District’s evolving mission, positioned the firm for selection.

“Our recent collaboration with the USACE Savannah District has given us a strong understanding of the District’s priorities and partnerships,” said Ted Whiton, GHD Executive General Manager — USA. “We bring that insight, alongside our technical capability and long-standing commitment to federal clients, to deliver practical and resilient solutions that support the District’s long-term vision.”

About GHD

GHD is a leading professional services company operating in the global markets of water, energy and resources, environment, property and buildings, and transportation. Committed to making water, energy, and communities sustainable for generations to come, GHD delivers advisory, digital, engineering, architecture, environmental, and construction solutions to public and private sector clients. Established in 1928 and privately owned by its people, GHD’s network of 12,000+ professionals is connected across 160 offices on five continents.

Contacts:

Melissa Sullivan

GHD

+1-281-657-0818

melissa.sullivan@ghd.com

Rose-Marie Ménard

Pilot PMR

+1-579-622-9925

rosemarie.menard@pilotpmr.com