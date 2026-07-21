FDH Aero and LATECOERE Announce Global Hardware Supply Agreement

COMMERCE, Calif., July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FDH Aero, a leading global provider of supply chain solutions for the aerospace and defense industry, and LATECOERE, a leading Tier-1 partner to major international aircraft manufacturers, today announced a new supply agreement. The companies officially commemorated the agreement with a signing ceremony at the Farnborough International Airshow.

The contract establishes FDH Hardware as a key supplier of diverse hardware across LATECOERE’s global operations, highlighting a great alignment between FDH Aero’s specialized product groups and LATECOERE’s Aerostructures and Interconnection System divisions. Under the terms of the agreement, FDH Aero will support LATECOERE manufacturing sites spanning six countries: Brazil, Bulgaria, France, the Czech Republic, Tunisia, and Morocco.

The diverse hardware supplied through this partnership will support a wide array of critical aerospace platforms. While the bulk of the inventory is dedicated platforms across both the Aerostructures and Interconnection System divisions.

"Securing a reliable, global supply of diverse hardware is critical to the success of our manufacturing operations," said Antoine Gaugler, Chief Procurement Officer for LATECOERE Aerostructures. "Partnering with FDH Aero provides our Aerostructures and Interconnection System divisions with the streamlined support required to effectively service our major platforms and international sites."

"This partnership highlights the deep alignment between FDH Aero’s comprehensive product offerings and LATECOERE’s dynamic global needs," said Björn Anders, Managing Director - FDH Hardware. "We are proud to provide the diverse hardware solutions required to support their vast international footprint and keep their most critical platforms moving forward."

About FDH Aero

FDH Aero is a trusted global supply chain solutions partner for aerospace and defense companies, helping to shape the industry by simplifying the supply chain. With over 60 years of experience, it specializes in hardware, electrical, consumables & expendables, and value-added services for global OEM and aftermarket customers. FDH is headquartered in Commerce, California, and has operations across the Americas, EMEA and APAC. FDH Aero – named the Best Place to Work in Aviation in 2025 – has locations in 15 countries across the globe, with more than 1,500 best-in-industry employees and over 650,000 square feet of inventory space.

For more information, please visit FDHAero.com.

Contact

Heather Rosenow

Chief Marketing Officer

mediarelations@fdhaero.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/51e052ed-24d1-4784-a462-0df205e94337