FDH Aero and Gardner Aerospace Announce Global Supply Partnership for Airbus Programs

COMMERCE, Calif., July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FDH Aero, a global provider of supply chain solutions for the aerospace and defense industry, and Gardner Aerospace, a UK-based global leader in aerospace manufacturing, announce a new Global Supply Partnership.

The five-year Long-Term Agreement (LTA) expands upon the companies' existing relationship to cover all Airbus commercial single-aisle and twin-aisle programs. Under the terms of the multi-site agreement, FDH Aero will support Gardner Aerospace facilities across the UK, France, Poland, India and China.

The partnership leverages multiple value-added services designed to simplify the supply chain. Specifically, FDH Aero will provide direct line feed, kitting, and C-class commodity management services to help Gardner Aerospace streamline operations. These value-added services play an increasingly important role in the aerospace supply chain to support a production ramp-up, reduce excess inventory and minimize overproduction.





"We are thrilled to elevate our relationship with Gardner Aerospace into a comprehensive Global Supply Partnership," said Fred Short, Chief Growth Officer of FDH Hardware. "By implementing robust value-added services across their international sites, we are committed to delivering the reliability and efficiency required to seamlessly support their Airbus commercial programs."

"Partnering with FDH Aero through this long-term agreement reinforces our commitment to building a resilient, world-class supply chain," said Ray Venables, Head of Sourcing at Gardner Aerospace." By enhancing our direct line feed and C-class commodity management across Europe and Asia, we're improving efficiency, increasing supply resilience, and ensuring we continue to support our Airbus programs with the agility and precision our customers expect."

About FDH Aero

FDH Aero is a trusted global supply chain solutions partner for aerospace and defense companies, helping to shape the industry by simplifying the supply chain. With over 60 years of experience, it specializes in hardware, electrical, consumables & expendables, and value-added services for global OEM and aftermarket customers. FDH is headquartered in Commerce, California, and has operations across the Americas, EMEA and APAC. FDH Aero – named the Best Place to Work in Aviation in 2025 – has locations in 15 countries across the globe, with more than 1,500 best-in-industry employees and over 650,000 square feet of inventory space.

For more information, please visit FDHAero.com.

Contact

Heather Rosenow

Chief Marketing Officer

mediarelations@fdhaero.com

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