CISO Global Advances AI Software-Led Cybersecurity Strategy with FedRAMP-Certified TiGRIS GRC Platform

TiGRIS expands CISO Global’s software portfolio with compliance automation built on deep cyber, audit, and risk management expertise.

Scottsdale, Ariz., July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CISO Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: CISO), a provider of AI-powered cybersecurity software and expert-led cyber services, today announced a key milestone in its transformation into a software-led cybersecurity company with the continued automation and expansion of TiGRIS, a FedRAMP-certified governance, risk, and compliance platform.

TiGRIS brings compliance intelligence, automated evidence collection, risk-based workflows, audit-ready reporting, and multi-framework traceability into a secure GRC platform designed for organizations with complex regulatory, federal, commercial, and enterprise risk requirements.

CISO Global plans to add generative AI capabilities to TiGRIS in the coming months to further improve evidence analysis, control mapping, compliance intelligence, and executive-level risk visibility.

“TiGRIS is more than GRC software. It is a platform shaped by real-world audit, security engineering, and compliance practitioner experience,” said Baan Alsinawi, Vice President of Cyber Enterprise Enablement at CISO Global. “Organizations need more than policy repositories and task tracking to manage governance effectively. As a FedRAMP-certified SaaS solution with automated evidence collection, machine-readable reporting, and Trust Center capabilities, TiGRIS is designed to help organizations modernize compliance operations and align with the direction of FedRAMP 20x.”

Through TalaTek, LLC, CISO Global is also an authorized C3PAO with more than a decade of audit and assessment experience. This combination of software, assessment credentials, and cyber expertise creates a differentiated model for customers that need both scalable automation and trusted practitioner support.

Why TiGRIS Matters

By combining purpose-built software with hands-on cyber and federal assessment expertise, CISO Global is advancing a model that helps organizations reduce compliance friction, strengthen resilience, and give leaders clearer visibility into risk.

About CISO Global

CISO Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: CISO), headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, is a software-led cybersecurity company that combines AI-powered platforms with deep cyber practitioner expertise to help organizations manage risk, strengthen resilience, and support compliance obligations. For more information, visit ciso.inc. To join the Company’s investor relations email alerts, please see: https://ir.ciso.inc/investor-alerts/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed to be forward-looking statements under federal securities laws, and we intend that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbor created thereby. Such forward-looking statements include, among others, our belief that we are an industry leader in AI-powered cybersecurity software and expert-led cyber services; our continuing belief in our transformation into a software-led cybersecurity company; our belief in the TiGRIS platform and its secure GRC capabilities to assist organizations with complex regulatory, federal, commercial, and enterprise risk requirements; our plans of enhancing TiGRIS with AI capabilities; our belief that TiGRIS is designed to help organizations modernize compliance operations and align with FedRAMP 20x; our belief that we are advancing a model that assists our clients to reduce compliance friction, strengthen resilience, and provide leaders clearer visibility into risk; and our belief that we provide comprehensive cybersecurity solutions to our clients. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," “predict,” "plan," “project,” “continuing,” “ongoing,” “potential,” “opportunity,” "will," "may," "look forward," "intend," "guidance," "future" or similar words or phrases. These statements reflect our current views, expectations, and beliefs concerning future events and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by such forward-looking statements. These risks may be detailed from time to time in the reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation and do not intend to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

For Media Inquiries:

Debra Gallington

debra.gallington@ciso.inc

(480) 389-3444