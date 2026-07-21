Bitget Launches Industry-First Quanto Perpetual Futures for TradFi Assets





VICTORIA, Seychelles, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget , the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX), has launched the industry's first TradFi Quanto Perpetual Futures, a new derivative market structure which enables trading of non-USD-denominated stocks using USDT without any currency conversion. The first contract, MINIMAXHKDUSDT, tracks Hong Kong-listed AI company MiniMax and is live today with up to 20x leverage only on Bitget.

The contract prices the underlying stock in its local currency, HKD for Hong Kong equities or JPY for Japanese equities, but settles margin, funding fees, and realized P&L entirely in USDT. The system treats the local-currency price as numerically equivalent to USDT at 1:1, so the contract's price movement matches the underlying stock exactly, without any fiat involvement.

"Quanto contracts are not new in crypto derivatives, but no major exchange has applied the structure to traditional financial assets until now," said Gracy Chen, CEO at Bitget. "From Pre-IPO access to US stock options, we are building a trading environment where crypto infrastructure serves global financial markets. The Quanto contracts remove the last barrier for global traders: currency conversion. Anyone holding USDT can now trade Hong Kong and other non-USD stocks as easily as they trade Bitcoin. This is convergence in practice which Bitget has been able to crack."

The problem the product solves is straightforward. A user who wants to buy Hong Kong stocks in HKD normally has to convert USDT to HKD first, taking on exchange rate risk on both the position and the conversion itself. Bitget's quanto structure removes that step. A trader opening a long position of 10 MINIMAXHKDUSDT contracts at 30 and closing at 50 earns 200 USDT, calculated as (50 minus 30) times 10, settled directly to the futures account. No forex conversion happens at any point.

The launch lands in a market that is growing fast. TokenInsight's Crypto Exchange Report Q2 2026 found that TradFi perpetuals were the fastest-growing segment across the crypto exchange industry in the quarter. Monthly volume expanded from roughly $52 billion in January to $268 billion in June, a fivefold increase over the first half of the year, with equity perpetuals overtaking commodities as the primary growth driver. Bitget was one of the fastest-growing platforms in the sector. The exchange generated approximately $69 billion in TradFi perpetual volume during Q2, capturing 11.01% market share and ranking second among all exchanges.

The quanto launch follows a year of product firsts that have made TradFi a core part of Bitget's business rather than a side feature. The exchange introduced tokenized stock perpetual contracts offering synthetic exposure to publicly traded companies with USDT settlement and up to 100x leverage, then added CFD trading in late 2025 for access to global equities, commodities, and forex through stablecoin settlement. In April 2026, Bitget launched IPO Prime, the industry's first Pre-IPO trading service, powered by Republic, giving users exposure to private companies such as SpaceX before public listing. In July, Bitget became the only major crypto exchange offering US stock options, with long call and long put strategies on US-listed equities alongside crypto and CFD markets.

The MINIMAXHKD Quanto Perpetual Contracts is now live on Bitget and supports up to 20x leverage, 24/7 trading, and funding rate settlement every 8 hours. To know more visit here.

About Bitget

Bitget is the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX), serving over 125 million users and offering access to over 2M crypto tokens, 500+ tokenized stocks, ETFs, commodities, FX, and precious metals such as gold. The ecosystem is committed to helping users trade smarter with its AI agent, which co-pilots trade execution. Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships such as MotoGP™. Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. Bitget currently leads in the tokenized TradFi market, providing the industry's lowest fees and highest liquidity across 150 regions worldwide.

For more information, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bitget.com

Risk Warning: Digital asset prices are subject to fluctuation and may experience significant volatility. Investors are advised to only allocate funds they can afford to lose. The value of any investment may be impacted, and there is a possibility that financial objectives may not be met, nor the principal investment recovered. Independent financial advice should always be sought, and personal financial experience and standing carefully considered. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Bitget accepts no liability for any potential losses incurred. Nothing contained herein should be construed as financial advice. For further information, please refer to our Terms of Use.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/886dfb0b-711a-4231-9cb4-29d5710d3ec1