Fiserv to Power Embedded Banking and Payments for Datavault AI, Including Its NIL Exchange

MILWAUKEE, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a global leader in payments and financial technology, today announced it will serve as the exclusive embedded financial services and payments provider for Datavault AI, Inc. (NASDAQ: DVLT), a provider of data monetization, credentialing, digital engagement, and real-world asset tokenization technologies. Fiserv will embed banking, payments, and card programs directly into Datavault AI-powered marketplaces and exchanges.

Through its Embedded Finance platform, Fiserv will enable banking, payments, and digital asset programs for Datavault AI and its customers. The relationship will allow Datavault AI to activate commerce inside its marketplaces while drawing on Fiserv’s scale and proven infrastructure across banking, payments, and card issuing – giving buyers, sellers, athletes, and sponsors seamless access to financial services in the digital environments where they already engage.

“Embedded finance is transforming how businesses create value by bringing trusted financial services directly into the digital experiences where customers already engage,” said Sunil Sachdev, Head of Embedded Finance and Digital Assets at Fiserv. “We’re proud to work with Datavault AI to enable financial services through its platform - giving participants simpler access to banking and payments while helping Datavault AI deliver more value and deepen customer relationships.”

Datavault AI’s NIL Exchange will be a digital marketplace that enables high school and college athletes, where permitted by applicable rules and law, to monetize their name, image, and likeness (“NIL”). Datavault AI will work with universities and other agencies to place athletes in the marketplace to receive NIL payments from sponsors. Under the program, Fiserv will enable payment wallets and associated debit cards through its platform, giving participating athletes a simple, no-cost way to receive, manage, and access funds earned through sponsor relationships.

“Embedding financial services directly into our exchanges connects commerce and payment in a single environment,” said Nathaniel T. Bradley, CEO of Datavault AI. “Athletes on our NIL Exchange are expected to gain a simple, no-cost way to receive and manage their NIL earnings, and participants on the Information Data Exchange can gain trusted financial infrastructure behind every transaction.”

Fiserv will also support the Information Data Exchange®, Datavault AI’s patented platform for buying and selling data assets, by enabling demand deposit accounts and card capabilities for buyers and sellers. The capability streamlines purchase and sale transactions on the exchange and extends Datavault AI’s ability to connect data-asset commerce with trusted financial services infrastructure.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a Fortune 500 company, is a global leader uniting commerce and finance. The company powers sustained growth and innovation at scale for financial institutions and businesses worldwide across payments, account processing, digital banking, merchant acquiring, network services, e-commerce, and Clover®, the all-in-one business management platform. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500® Index and one of FORTUNE® America’s Most Innovative Companies. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.

About Datavault AI

Datavault AI™ (NASDAQ: DVLT) is leading the way in AI-driven data experiences, valuation, and monetization of assets in the Web 3.0 environment. Datavault AI’s cloud-based platform provides comprehensive solutions with a collaborative focus in its Acoustic Sciences and Data Sciences divisions.

Datavault AI’s Acoustic Sciences division features WiSA®, ADIO® and Sumerian® patented technologies and industry-first foundational spatial and multichannel wireless, high-definition sound transmission technologies with intellectual property covering audio timing, synchronization, and multi-channel interference cancellation. The Data Science division leverages the power of Web 3.0 and high-performance computing to provide solutions for experiential data perception, valuation, and secure monetization.

Datavault AI’s platform serves multiple industries, including high-performance computing software licensing for sports & entertainment, events & venues, biotech, education, fintech, real estate, healthcare, energy and more. The Information Data Exchange® enables Digital Twins and the licensing of name, image, and likeness by securely attaching physical real-world objects to immutable metadata, fostering responsible AI with integrity. Datavault AI’s technology suite is fully customizable and offers AI- and machine-learning-based automation, third-party integration, detailed analytics and data, marketing automation, and advertising monitoring.

Datavault AI is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. Learn more about Datavault AI at dvlt.ai Investor information is available at ir.datavaultsite.com. Technology news and insights are published at dvlt.ai/insights.