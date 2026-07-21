Veea Launches Free VigiLynx™ Service for Telcel Internet Gestionado — Plug-and-Play Automation Platform Bringing Cybersecurity, Connectivity, Monitoring, and Edge Intelligence with Agentic AI in Mexico and Globally

MEXICO CITY, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veea Inc. (“Veea”) (NASDAQ: VEEA), a pioneer in AI-powered cybersecure distributed intelligence on hyperconverged heterogeneous edge-native infrastructure, today announced the commercial availability of VigiLynx™. Available through Veea’s distributors and channel partners globally, VigiLynx introduces a new category of edge intelligence and automation for business locations. For a limited time, in Mexico, eligible new and existing Telcel Internet Gestionado customers can receive VigiLynx as a free service for the duration of their contract by downloading the AIoT and VeeaVision apps in SecureConnect products newly subscribed to or already in use. Customers can use supported existing cameras and sensors or purchase compatible accessories separately based on their deployment needs. Optional Edge AI compute is also available separately. For the current Internet Gestionado offering, visit: https://www.telcel.com/empresas/soluciones/conectividad-telcel/internet-gestionado.

Delivered as a VeeaCloud- or an operator-managed service, VigiLynx extends SecureConnect’s enterprise-grade broadband services with AI-powered cybersecurity together with video intelligence, and Artificial Intelligence of Things (“AIoT”) in a single compact device — optionally with fixed line or 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) from Telcel as primary or failover WAN connectivity. AIoT combines artificial intelligence (AI) technologies with the Internet of Things (IoT) infrastructure to create systems of edge intelligence capable of sensing, learning, and acting on data without continuous human intervention.

AI-driven cyberattacks targeting Mexican businesses have escalated sharply since 2024, industry threat reports have ranked Mexico in Latin America with first or second highest levels by volume of conventional and AI-driven attempted cyberattacks, including data-theft attempts, ransomware, and unauthorized access — and consistently ranked among the six most targeted countries globally. Meanwhile, the same SMBs are increasingly dependent on digital payments, cloud-based POS systems, IP cameras, a wide variety of connected IoT endpoints and equipment, and guest Wi-Fi — all running simultaneously on flat, unmanaged networks behind consumer-grade routers, in most cases with no IT oversight.

The conventional SMB approach is to assemble a firewall, a separate router, unmanaged Wi-Fi access points, an insecure IoT gateway with a variety of unsecured endpoints, cameras with an NVR, a server with storage, and sometimes a managed security monitoring contract. Each requires separate installation by a specialist, separate integration work, a separate support contract, separate billing, separate firmware updates, and ongoing remote access or site visits that most SMBs cannot manage. And because these systems were never designed to share a data model, the security they provide is additive — not convergent. This fragmented approach typically costs substantially more than VigiLynx and creates structural security gaps at every integration boundary: a camera connected to a standalone NVR on the same flat network as the POS terminal is itself a security hole, regardless of how good the NVR is.

VigiLynx — three layers in an all-in-one platform with the footprint of a large coffee mug — eliminates all of that with a single device on a single operator invoice:

Layer 1 — SecureConnect: Secure + Protect . Router, SD-WAN with advanced networking, Wi-Fi AP, IoT gateway, profile-based or Trust Domain microsegmentation, agentless device assessment with machine learning, and a simplified next-generation firewall (NGFW) enforcing Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) with deep threat detection and access controls — plus DNS/web filtering, AI anomaly detection, NextGen-VPN, network slicing, optional 5G primary or failover, and cloud-managed full lifecycle management across the device(s), connectivity, cybersecurity, monitoring, and edge AI, with comprehensive network insights. One pane of glass: VeeaCloud or the VeeaHub Manager (VHM) smartphone app monitors, provisions, updates, and troubleshoots every SMB location — no truck rolls for routine maintenance; Zero installation specialists: VeeaCloud self-provisions identities, policies, and profiles automatically; no firewall configuration or port forwarding is typically required.

. Router, SD-WAN with advanced networking, Wi-Fi AP, IoT gateway, profile-based or Trust Domain microsegmentation, agentless device assessment with machine learning, and a simplified next-generation firewall (NGFW) enforcing Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) with deep threat detection and access controls — plus DNS/web filtering, AI anomaly detection, NextGen-VPN, network slicing, optional 5G primary or failover, and cloud-managed full lifecycle management across the device(s), connectivity, cybersecurity, monitoring, and edge AI, with comprehensive network insights. Layer 2 — VeeaVision™ + AIoT: Monitor + Aware. VeeaVision runs IP cameras locally, supporting live viewing, NVR-style recording, motion zones, and real-time camera–sensor data fusion. The embedded IoT Gateway connects supported wireless sensors without requiring separate gateways. Camera, sensor, and event data are correlated locally through Dockerized applications running on the SecureConnect VeeaHub product, enabling on-site monitoring, rules, alerts, evidence capture, and operational history even when cloud connectivity is temporarily unavailable.

Layer 3 — Edge AI: Understand + Expand. Layer 3 extends VigiLynx with optional Edge AI capabilities delivered through the VeeaONE® platform. AI inferencing can run on supported NVIDIA Jetson, x86, or Linux-based systems with AI compute integrated into the VeeaONE environment. Depending on the deployment, VigiLynx can support advanced capabilities such as federated learning, multimodal AI agents, and mixture-of-experts (“MoE”) models. SMBs that do not require the ultra-low latency, offline operation, or data privacy of on-premises Edge AI may instead use cloud-based inferencing provided by the network operator or other integrated AI-native inference services. On an Edge AI node, VigiLynx supports OTA model updates, federated learning across SMB locations, offline-first operation, store-and-forward synchronization, hierarchical model aggregation, knowledge graphs and digital twins providing context and explainable AI, and on-device continuous learning — with no raw data leaving the premises.



Across its core and optional capability layers, VigiLynx delivers end-to-end AI-powered cybersecurity with protection embedded at the device connectivity layer, including for cameras, IoT sensors, actuators and machines managed locally or through the cloud. It protects, monitors, and supports intelligent decision-making at the SMB business location with no on-site IT staff required.

All edge devices are provisioned, orchestrated, and managed through the VHM app and/or VeeaCloud™, which can manage thousands of sites from a single pane of glass with multi-tenant isolation, role-based access, and SSO integration. Policies, AI models, and application updates are defined once in the cloud and pushed to all SMB locations, simplifying planned plug and play deployments. Enforcement runs locally on every hub, so each site remains operational and protected even when the broadband connection or the cloud services are temporarily unavailable.

VigiLynx launch comes at an inflection point for the AI industry. With highly capable, frontier-class open-source models now widely available, intelligence itself is rapidly becoming a commodity: state-of-the-art models can be downloaded, fine-tuned, and run locally, without the token costs, rather than consumed solely as a centralized cloud service. As intelligence commoditizes, durable value shifts to the infrastructure that connects, secures, orchestrates, and applies that intelligence where business actually happens — at the edge, close to the people, machines, and data it serves. VigiLynx, built on the AI-native VeeaONE platform, is designed to be exactly that infrastructure.

“With VigiLynx, an SMB gets what until now only large enterprises could afford: a cybersecure, intelligent business location that senses, learns, and acts on its own data — without an IT department,” said Allen Salmasi, Chairman and CEO of Veea. “As intelligence itself becomes a commodity, the advantage shifts to those with infrastructure that can put it to work securely at the edge. VigiLynx is that infrastructure, in the footprint of a coffee mug.”

As an illustrative example, a pharmacy chain operating 12 locations across the Mexico City metropolitan area typically faces three simultaneous problems: controlled-substance diversion by pharmacy personnel; vaccine and biologic spoilage from unmonitored refrigeration due to a component or power failure, and a flat network that places locally stored Protected Health Information (PHI), POS, and payment terminals on the same segment as internet-connected equipment and cameras.

VigiLynx tracks all three, providing automated alerts, real-time contextual reports, and detailed compliance-ready audit trails without manual log reconciliation. Every drug-cabinet event is time-stamped, the camera footage is flagged, an access log is created, and a supervisory alert is dispatched — without any site’s patient data, product records, or video footage ever leaving that location. Federated learning means the temperature-anomaly detection models improve collectively across all 12 locations, learning which patterns precede equipment failure.

The data-fusion capability of VigiLynx — correlating camera feeds, sensor readings, POS transaction records, access control events, and network behavior into unified, timestamped business events — is what makes Edge AI actionable rather than observational. Individually, a temperature sensor says it is 12°C; a camera shows its door is closed, a door contact shows the cabinet wasn’t opened. None of those facts alone explains the spoilage found at opening. Fused together on the same hub, with the same clock, they form a complete operational-intelligence event — with the compressor failure time, the threshold crossing, the notification timestamp, and the affected shelf — automatically.

The Edge AI architecture embedded in VigiLynx addresses a fundamental problem that cloud-dependent solutions cannot solve: the business does not pause when the Internet does. Following offline-first architecture principles, VigiLynx continues performing inference, recording events, enforcing policies, and protecting the network regardless of Internet connectivity or cloud status. When connectivity resumes, the store-and-forward mechanism automatically syncs queued events, model updates, and management telemetry.

Federated learning capability enables something no individual SMB could achieve alone: a network of business sites collectively training AI models that improve with every location’s operational experience, without any single site’s sensitive data leaving that site. A retail chain’s loss prevention model learns from every shrinkage pattern at every store, a pharmacy group’s temperature-anomaly model improves with insights from every refrigerator across every location. This compounding intelligence dividend is what distinguishes a platform from a product — and it becomes more valuable as the number of locations grows.

For more information about Veea’s VigiLynx solution visit: https://www.veea.com/solutions/vigilynx.

About Veea Inc.

Veea Inc. (NASDAQ: VEEA) is a global leader in AI-driven edge infrastructure. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in New York City, Veea enables enterprises, service providers, and public sector organizations to deploy AI-powered applications and services at the edge. Built on Veea-developed and third-party devices, the VeeaONE platform integrates connectivity, computing, cybersecurity, and storage into a unified, hyperconverged network solution, delivered through a full software stack spanning edge to cloud — bringing AI to deployments that range from SMBs to enterprise campuses, smart industries, and remote communities. With more than 123 patents across related technology domains, Veea has been recognized by Gartner for its innovations in edge computing. For more information, visit www.veea.com.

Veea, VeeaONE, VeeaHub, VeeaWare, VeeaCloud, vMesh, TerraFabric, Lobster Trap and SecureConnect are trademarks or registered trademarks of Veea Inc. or its affiliates. NVIDIA and Jetson are trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation. Internet Gestionado is trademark owned by Telcel. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:

Thomas Latiolais

Email: thomas.latiolais@veea.com

Sales Contact:

Email: VigiLynxSales@veea.com

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