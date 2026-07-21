Zeplyn Launches Advisor Coaching, Bringing AI-Powered Performance Intelligence to Enterprise Wealth Management Firms

New York, NY, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zeplyn, the AI operating system for wealth management, today announced the launch of Advisor Coaching, a new capability that automatically evaluates, scores, and delivers actionable feedback on every client and prospect meeting an advisor has, without a manager ever needing to sit in on the call or review a transcript line by line.

Advisor Coaching addresses the growing pressure that wealth management firms face to scale oversight and maintain a premium client experience across the firm. By analyzing every client conversation against a customizable scoring rubric, Advisor Coaching rates each meeting against the firm’s success criteria and surfaces coaching tips tied to specific moments in the conversation. Firms can calibrate the rubric to their own definition of advisor excellence, and managers can use Ask Zeplyn, powered by Zeplyn Agent Nexus, to pull firm-wide performance reports across any date range, advisor, or team, surfacing patterns that would otherwise take hours to find manually.

"Zeplyn’s Advisor Coaching capabilities give me real insight as a manager,” said Janise Brooks, President, PAX Financial Group. “It shows me where there might be gaps between what we believe in as a firm and what's actually being communicated to clients. I can finally see behind the curtain and provide real guidance on how we improve."

That same intelligence extends to how advisors prepare for client meetings. As part of Advisor Coaching, advisors can use Ask Zeplyn to build a personality profile for a specific client using intelligence from meeting notes and emails. From there, advisors can role-play a difficult conversation, such as a fee increase or annual review, with AI that takes on that client's persona, then request structured feedback and a downloadable cheat sheet for the real meeting.

"Wealth management firms have always known that consistent advisor performance drives client trust and retention, but they've never had a scalable way to measure it," said Era Jain, CEO of Zeplyn. "Advisor Coaching gives firm leaders the same level of visibility into client conversations that top sales organizations have had into their pipelines for years: objective, firm-wide, and available on demand. For an enterprise with hundreds of advisors, that's the difference between hoping standards are being met and knowing they are."

Advisor Coaching is enabled at the organizational level and available now to Zeplyn customers.

To learn more about Zeplyn, visit zeplyn.ai.

####

About Zeplyn

Founded by former Google AI engineers, Zeplyn is the AI operating system for wealth management. The platform unifies client intelligence from meetings, emails, documents, CRM, custodians, and planning systems, and then uses AI agents to execute work across the firm's technology stack. With more than 50 wealth-specific AI agents and 30+ integrations—including Salesforce, Schwab, SS&C, Redtail, and Wealthbox—Zeplyn helps firms operate with greater speed, consistency, and intelligence while giving advisors more time to focus on clients.

Press Inquiries

Abbie Sheridan

abbie [at] greenrosepr.com

516-286-7056

https://zeplyn.ai