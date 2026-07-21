Flavor Takes Flight at FAT Brands’ Wing Concepts for National Chicken Wing Day

Buffalo’s Cafe, Hurricane Grill & Wings and Native Grill & Wings Celebrate with One-Day Wing Deals

LOS ANGELES, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT Brands Inc., parent company of beloved wing concepts Buffalo’s Cafe, Hurricane Grill & Wings, and Native Grill & Wings is giving wing lovers even more reasons to celebrate this National Chicken Wing Day. On July 29, fans can take advantage of exclusive one-day deals at participating locations nationwide.

Buffalo’s Cafe – At Buffalo's Cafe, guests can enjoy $19.99 all-you-can-eat wings, choosing from bone-in or boneless, available for dine-in on July 29. Guests can take their wings to the next level with the brand’s all-new Buffalo’s Magic Wing Sauce, featuring a tangy Buffalo sauce base with a Cajun-seasoned finish. The limited-time sauce is available through Aug. 23 at participating locations, and true to its name, brings a magical burst of flavor with every bite.

Hurricane Grill & Wings – Hurricane Grill & Wings is bringing its island-inspired flavor to the party this National Chicken Wing Day with $0.99 bone-in and boneless wings all day long on July 29. Available for dine-in, this one-day special lets guests explore the brand’s lineup of more than 30 signature sauces and rubs.

Native Grill & Wings – Wing enthusiasts can dig into $0.49 bone-in wings with the purchase of a drink this National Chicken Wing Day at Native Grill & Wings. Guests can redeem this irresistible offer through dine-in, takeout or orders placed on the Native Grill & Wings app or website on July 29 only.

“National Chicken Wing Day is the perfect occasion to showcase the bold flavors, signature sauces and unique offerings that make each of our wing concepts stand out,” said Tiffany Walker, VP of Marketing for FAT Brands’ Casual Division. “We look forward to bringing fans together with great wings and deals that make the celebration even more memorable.”

For more information on FAT Brands, visit fatbrands.com.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands is a leading global franchising company that strategically develops and grows fast casual, quick-service, and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently operates 13 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza®, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Great American Cookies, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Native Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 1,700 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit http://www.fatbrands.com.

About Buffalo’s Cafe

Founded in 1985 in Georgia, the casual dining chain known for its award-winning, fresh, never frozen buffalo-style chicken wings and 13 homemade wing sauces, has been serving fresh southwestern-themed cuisine for 40 years. Featuring a full bar, table service, and a menu packed with juicy burgers and craveable appetizers, Buffalo’s Cafe offers guests a welcoming environment for friends and families to share a meal or to casually catch the next sporting event, while enjoying high-quality food and drink offerings. Buffalo’s Cafe - Where Everyone Is Family™. For more information, visit www.buffalos.com.

About Hurricane Grill & Wings

Hurricane Grill & Wings® is known for its jumbo, fresh wings, more than 30+ signature sauces and rubs, and tropical, laid-back vibe. Like its motto ‘Live with Flavor,’ Hurricane Grill & Wings’ menu is flavor-packed and includes a variety of wings, tacos, half-pound burgers, seafood and an extensive drink menu. The original Hurricane Grill & Wings opened in Fort Pierce, Fla., in 1995 and has since expanded to locations throughout the United States. For more information, visit www.hurricanewings.com.

About Native Grill & Wings

Founded in Arizona in 1979, Native Grill & Wings is a family-friendly, sports grill chain, offering uncompromising flavor, food and fun. Native, as the brand’s legion of fans call it, introduced Buffalo’s famous chicken wings to the Southwest, and serves over 20 award-winning wing flavors that guests can order by the individual wing. In addition to Native’s organic, never frozen chicken wings, the chain’s extensive menu features a variety of offerings including pizza, black angus burgers, sandwiches, hand-chopped salads and more. For more information, visit www.nativegrillandwings.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Erin Mandzik, FAT Brands

emandzik@fatbrands.com