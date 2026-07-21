2026 YMCA National Long Course Swimming Championship to Take Place in Ocala, FL

OCALA, Fla., July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT: YMCA of the USA (Y-USA), the national resource office for nearly 2,600 YMCAs across the country, will host the 2026 YMCA National Long Course Swimming Championship in Ocala, FL. The annual event is one of the most competitive youth swimming events in the country, bringing together top YMCA athletes from across the nation. The Ocala/Marion County Visitor and Convention Bureau will provide support for this event.

WHO: The event will feature top YMCA athletes, notable alumni, and leaders in the swimming community.

WHERE: Florida Aquatics Swimming and Training Center (FAST), 3712 SW 38th Avenue, Ocala, FL 34474

WHEN: July 28 – August 1, 2026. Event is open to the public.

MEDIA OPPORTUNITIES: Interviews with athletes, alumni, and Y-USA representatives will be available on-site upon request. Photo and video opportunities will also be accessible during competition hours.

NATIONAL SPONSORS: National sponsors for the 2026 YMCA National Long Course Swimming Championship include Speedo, Gatorade, and IMG Academy.

About the Y

Driven by its founding mission, the Y has served as a leading nonprofit committed to strengthening community for more than 175 years. The Y empowers everyone, no matter who they are or where they’re from, by ensuring access to resources, relationships, and opportunities for all to learn, grow and thrive. By bringing together people from different backgrounds, perspectives and generations, the Y’s goal is to improve overall health and well-being, ignite youth empowerment and demonstrate the importance of connections in and across 10,000 communities nationwide. Learn more at ymca.org.

Contact:

YMCA of the USA

312-419-8418

media@ymca.net