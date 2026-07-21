Panoptica Technologies and Carahsoft Partner to Bring Tactical-Level AI Agents to the Public Sector

HOUSTON and RESTON, Va., July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Panoptica Technologies Inc., the tactical-level threat intelligence platform, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Panoptica Technologies’ Master Government Aggregator®, making the company’s innovative Watchtower platform available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, The Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS) and OMNIA Partners contracts.

“Partnering with Carahsoft ensures that mission-critical software gets into the hands of the warfighter as fast as possible,” said Martin So, Co-Founder and CEO of Panoptica Technologies. “In a world with an increasingly complex threat environment, intelligence analysts cannot keep up with the velocity and volume of indicators and warnings. Key decision makers are missing crucial pieces of the puzzle to make important decisions. Given the current priorities in the Department of War’s AI Acceleration Strategy, there is no question that demand for novel intelligence solutions is increasing. Carahsoft’s deep relationship with the intelligence community (IC), coupled with its expedited procurement system, allows us to deliver our solutions in a timely manner and stay one step ahead of our adversaries.”

Panoptica accelerates threat detection and intelligence workflows through AI-powered agents designed to support the timely delivery of tactical-level intelligence. These agentic models are trained using data collected from ground-truth security professionals operating in austere and high-risk environments, incorporating necessary cultural, social and political context to enhance analytical accuracy.

Panoptica also provides chain-of-thought reasoning capabilities that enable analysts to identify the cause of significant terrorist or hostile activities and assess the probability of potential downstream events. This capability helps analysts produce defensible and explainable threat assessments when briefing high-level executives.

In addition, Panoptica’s social media intelligence (SOCMINT) capabilities help users identify and interpret coded language commonly used by terrorist organizations, including slang, symbols and emojis, to uncover emerging threats and track evolving patterns. By delivering transparent and auditable intelligence solutions, Panoptica enables Federal Government IC organizations to modernize intelligence workflows and support more informed, timely decision-making.

“Carahsoft is pleased to partner with Panoptica to bring its AI-powered threat intelligence and SOCMINT capabilities to the Public Sector,” said Michael Adams, Program Executive for AI Solutions at Carahsoft. “Panoptica’s platform empowers analysts with tools designed to accelerate threat detection, enhance intelligence analysis and improve operational effectiveness. Together with our reseller partners, Panoptica and Carahsoft are helping Government organizations strengthen mission outcomes and enhance situational awareness through Panoptica’s innovative solutions."

Panoptica’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, TIPS Contract #220105 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (703) 871-8548 or PanopticaTech@carahsoft.com. Explore Panoptica’s solutions here.

About Panoptica Technologies

Panoptica Technologies is a defense-tech company that enables organizations to predict imminent threats to the U.S. Armed Forces and to American companies with overseas operations. As a dual-use company, Panoptica forecasts hostile intent before it manifests, enhancing warfighters’ lethality and survivability. Within the civilian sector, Panoptica’s solutions are used to safeguard critical infrastructure, protect high-level executives, and provide situational awareness to emergency management teams. Owned and operated by professionals with 20+ combined years in the defense-intelligence industry, Panoptica’s mission is to ensure that an important decision is confidently made from timely and trusted intelligence.

Contact

info@panoptica.tech

About Carahsoft’s AI Portfolio

Carahsoft’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) Portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors who are enabling Government agencies and systems integrators to harness the power of AI and ultimately meet mission needs; from creating efficiencies within agencies to bolstering national security and defense. Supported by dedicated AI product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. Our AI portfolio spans solutions for AI Infrastructure, Generative and Agentic AI, Autonomous Systems & Robotics and more. Learn more about Carahsoft’s AI Solutions for Government here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com