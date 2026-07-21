Coro Strengthens Executive Team with Strategic Leadership Appointments Across Sales, Product, and R&D

NEW YORK, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coro, a leading global cybersecurity platform purpose-built for organizations with Lean IT teams, today announced the appointment of three key executives to its leadership team: Ingo Schaefer as Vice President of Sales, EMEA; Dor Avrahami as Vice President of Product; and Itzik Shachar as Vice President of Research and Development. Together, these appointments reinforce Coro's commitment to accelerating global growth, expanding its channel ecosystem, and advancing its AI-native cybersecurity platform while continuing to deliver accessible automated protection for organizations with Lean IT teams.

"We’re thrilled to welcome Ingo, Dor, and Itzik to the Coro leadership team during this period of explosive growth," said Joe Sykora, CEO at Coro. "Their combined expertise in international sales, product strategy, and engineering leadership will be instrumental as we scale our global presence and continue innovating on behalf of our customers and partners. These additions to our executive team further position us to continue delivering the automated, comprehensive cybersecurity that Lean IT teams need to protect their organizations efficiently."

These appointments span three of Coro's highest-growth functions — sales, product, and engineering — and reflect the company's continued investment in expanding its global reach while accelerating innovation across its cybersecurity platform.

Ingo Schaefer

Ingo Schaefer is Vice President of Sales for the EMEA region at Coro, where he leads the company's strategic channel expansion across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. He previously served as Coro’s Regional Director DACH. With extensive experience in international sales leadership and channel development, Ingo focuses on building high-performing teams and scaling Coro’s presence in complex regional markets. Prior to joining Coro, he held senior leadership positions at Check Point Software and Proofpoint, driving significant revenue growth and forging strong partnerships to deliver accessible, enterprise-grade cybersecurity solutions.

Dor Avrahami



Dor Avrahami is Vice President of Product at Coro, where he leads product strategy and execution across the company's cybersecurity platform. A product leader with more than 16 years of experience spanning artificial intelligence, data platforms, and enterprise software, Dor has built and scaled products that help organizations make better decisions through technology. He is passionate about translating complex technical challenges into simple, impactful customer solutions and building high-performing teams that drive innovation. At Coro, Dor is focused on advancing AI-powered cybersecurity and delivering products that make enterprise-grade security accessible to organizations of all sizes.

Itzik Shachar

Itzik Shachar is Vice President of Research and Development at Coro, where he leads the teams building its cybersecurity platform and sets the company's technology and innovation strategy. He specializes in building AI-driven products and the engineering organizations that deliver them, pairing architectural depth with operational resilience and secure, reliable delivery. With more than 15 years in software and engineering leadership, including leadership roles at Rekor and Redis, Itzik is known for building high-performing teams that turn ambitious visions into secure, production-ready products.

About Coro



Coro is a leading AI-native global cybersecurity platform purpose-built for organizations with Lean IT teams. Coro delivers comprehensive security through a unified, integrated platform that brings together endpoint, email, network, and cloud security. Powered by its One Agent architecture, Coro replaces fragmented security tools with unified, automated protection that simplifies operations, closes coverage gaps, and reduces cost and operational burden without expanding IT headcount. By automatically detecting and remediating security threats, Coro enables organizations and their channel partners to scale security efficiently and sustainably without increasing operational overhead. The company has been recognized on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and named one of North America’s fastest-growing companies for three consecutive years. Find out more: https://www.coro.net

Contacts

Shifali Erasmus

Coro@cracklepr.com

510.565.5655

Jonelle Hester

Jonelle.hester@coro.net

408.813.7762