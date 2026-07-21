SheerID Rounds Up Exclusive Back-to-School Deals for Students and Educators

PORTLAND, Ore., July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SheerID , the leading provider for verifying and engaging high-value audiences, today announced a curated collection of back-to-school deals for students and educators. The offers span apparel, technology, learning tools, wellness, home goods, subscriptions, and travel, helping shoppers save on essentials for the year ahead.

The back-to-school season is a milestone moment for families and educators, but it is also a powerful launching pad for brands. Because back-to-school shopping naturally connects the household budget of parents, the emerging tastes of students, and the trusted guidance of teachers, it represents a unique opportunity for brands to introduce themselves to new households and start building relationships that last for years to come. And this season is the starting line; setting the stage for a calendar packed with opportunities to celebrate students all year long—from the relief of spring break to the triumph of surviving finals.

“Back-to-school is a generational shopping event that sets the tone for the entire year,” said Lara Compton, Senior Vice President of Global Marketing at SheerID. “It’s a moment where parents are balancing the family pocketbook, students are shaping their own buying preferences, and teachers are influencing choices inside and outside the classroom. By meeting these communities with exclusive, meaningful offers, smart brands aren't just helping them check items off their shopping lists—they are earning a seat at the table with a new generation of loyal customers.”

Through SheerID’s Audience Network, eligible students and educators can quickly and securely verify their eligibility to unlock participating brand offers. This reduces friction for shoppers and helps brands reach high-value audiences with greater precision.

Select back-to-school offers can be found: here .

ABOUT SHEERID

SheerID is the leading global provider for permission-based verification and engaging high-value audiences. Its award winning Audience Data Platform is trusted by the world's most admired brands including ​Spotify, T-Mobile, and L.L.Bean. SheerID offers the only secure, enterprise-grade platform that connects brands with the right customers, limits offer abuse, and powers personalized marketing, driving loyalty and revenue. For more information, visit SheerID.com and follow on LinkedIn .



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