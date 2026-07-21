Bitget Enhances Algorithmic Trading Experience with Siebly.io SDK Integration





VICTORIA, Seychelles, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget , the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), today announced a collaboration with Siebly.io , a provider of professional-grade API SDKs for algorithmic traders and developers, to simplify integration with Bitget’s V3 Unified Trading Account and V2 Classic APIs. The collaboration gives developers access to the Bitget SDK by Siebly , enabling faster, more reliable connectivity across Bitget’s spot, futures, copy trading, and real-time market data infrastructure.

Developers and algorithmic traders increasingly rely on stable API tooling to build, test, and deploy trading systems. However, fragmented API environments, inconsistent client libraries, and complex migration paths can slow down development and introduce operational risk. By working with Siebly, Bitget is helping developers reduce integration complexity while supporting both its new Unified Trading Account architecture and existing V2 Classic workflows.

Siebly.io provides ready-made developer tools that help trading teams connect to crypto exchanges without building every API connection from scratch. For developers and algorithmic traders, especially those built with JavaScript and TypeScript, they can connect to Bitget faster, reduce technical errors, and spend more time building trading strategies, bots, and market data tools instead of managing complex API integrations.

“UEX is about delivering a better trading experience for users and developers worldwide independent of the assets they trade,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget. “Collaborating with Siebly makes it easier to build reliable tools across Bitget’s unified account architecture, helping traders spend less time on integration and more time building strategies on Bitget.”

Siebly’s SDKs provide comprehensive coverage across Bitget’s ecosystem, including spot trading, futures trading, copy trading, public market data streams, and private account management. For latency-sensitive strategies, the SDK also supports WebSocket API functionality, allowing developers to execute REST-like request-response patterns over a persistent connection and reduce request overhead without the added complexity of managing WebSockets manually.

The SDK also includes built-in support for HMAC , RSA, and Ed25519 authentication, helping developers securely interact with Bitget’s infrastructure while maintaining flexibility across different authentication standards. With consistent development patterns across supported exchanges, Siebly’s tooling is designed to help developers move between platforms with less friction and shorter implementation cycles.

“Developers building automated trading systems need SDKs that are consistent, secure, and tested in production environments,” said Tiago Siebler, Lead Developer at Siebly.io. “By collaborating with Bitget, we are making it easier for developers to integrate with one of the industry’s leading trading ecosystems.”

Bitget’s UEX framework is strengthened with this collaboration by improving the infrastructure layer that connects developers, trading systems, and Bitget’s unified account environment. By making API access more efficient across spot, futures, copy trading, and real-time data, Bitget continues to expand the tools available to retail and professional developers building the next generation of crypto trading applications.

About Bitget

Bitget is the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX), serving over 125 million users and offering access to over 2M crypto tokens, 500+ tokenized stocks, ETFs, commodities, FX, and precious metals such as gold. The ecosystem is committed to helping users trade smarter with its AI agent, which co-pilots trade execution. Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships such as MotoGP™. Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. Bitget currently leads in the tokenized TradFi market, providing the industry's lowest fees and highest liquidity across 150 regions worldwide.

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