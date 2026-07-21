Wix Headless Brings Wix’s Full Business Infrastructure to AI Coding Tools and Vibe Platforms

New capability lets builders turn any AI-generated frontends into fully operational businesses with Wix-managed hosting, SEO, analytics, and integrated business tools

NEW YORK — Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX) announced that Wix Headless now connects to a wide array of AI coding tools including Claude Code, Claude Design, Codex and Base44, enabling builders access to Wix’s business infrastructure to AI-generated frontends with a single prompt. Originally launched in 2023 as Wix’s open platform, Wix Headless has evolved into an agentic layer that helps turn ideas into fully operational businesses, shrinking a journey that once took months down to just days.

There are more ways than ever to design and build a frontend, but launching something real takes much more than that. Behind every product is a business layer: payments, bookings, eCommerce, CRM, SEO, analytics, security, and more. Most builders end up stitching this together from multiple vendors, each with its own pricing, contracts, and integration headaches.

Wix Headless changes that. Instead of juggling many different complex tools, the user gets everything in one place connected to Wix's enterprise-grade infrastructure. Payments, bookings, CMS, events, pricing plans, marketing, restaurants, blogs, members, and more, all available out of the box, without building a backend, managing servers, or dealing with a fragmented stack.

“While AI has made it faster than ever to create a frontend, what makes a business succeed is the operational platform behind it, reliable, secure and proven at scale,” said Tuvit Rubin Kaplan, Head of Wix Headless. “Wix Headless brings that full business layer to AI-built projects. No other platform offers this depth of integrated business solutions in one place. We’ve spent years building this, so our users don’t have to.”

Wix Headless also includes enterprise-grade infrastructure and compliance, including global CDN, auto-scaling, DDoS protection, SSL, monitoring, data storage, and hosting and 99.99% uptime, and is compliant with SOC 2 Type II, HIPAA, and privacy requirements across APIs. For AI-native workflows, Wix Headless includes a purpose-built MCP plugin trained on the full Wix API surface.

Find out more about Wix Headless here .

About Wix.com Ltd.

Wix’s vision is to simplify complex technologies and deliver the best tools for every type of user and business to create online. Powered by advanced AI and enterprise-grade infrastructure, Wix is trusted by millions of users worldwide. Founded in 2006 and strengthened by the acquisition in 2025 of Base44, the no-code application platform, Wix is continuing to build for the future of the internet.

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Media Relations Contact: PR@wix.com









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