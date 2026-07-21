Nexxen and Acxiom Deepen Partnership, Expanding Omnichannel Audience Intelligence Offering

NEW YORK, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexxen, the advertising technology platform powered by unique data and media, today announced an expansion of its partnership with Acxiom – a part of Omnicom Media Group – introducing Acxiom’s trusted audience data into Nexxen’s proprietary insights tool, Nexxen Discovery. By combining Acxiom’s privacy-aware consumer intelligence – including interest, purchase and household-level insights – with Nexxen Discovery’s contextual, behavioral and viewership signals, the companies are enabling advertisers to refine audiences and extend reach across verticals and channels.

As consumer journeys become increasingly fragmented and signal loss accelerates, advertisers are under growing pressure to maintain relevance and addressability. By enriching Acxiom’s robust data with real-time intent from Nexxen Discovery, brands can create a more unified and continuously refreshed view of consumer behavior across the funnel.

The newly expanded data offering creates audiences that reflect what consumers are interested in and engaging with in real time. These audiences can then be applied across Nexxen’s platform to power more precise strategies – designed to improve full-funnel performance, from planning through to conversion.

“Advertisers don’t just need more data – they need data that drives outcomes across the funnel,” said Karim Rayes, Chief Product Officer, Nexxen. “Bringing Acxiom’s insights into Nexxen Discovery allows us to give advertisers a more dynamic understanding of their audiences – enabling them to move beyond static targeting, uncover opportunities for incremental reach and activate more relevant, adaptive campaigns across screens.”

“As marketers look to better understand and engage their audiences, the ability to seamlessly discover and activate high-quality data has never been more critical,” said Martin Wexler, EVP of Product Revenue and Partnerships, Acxiom. “Our integration with Nexxen’s Discovery tool brings Acxiom’s privacy-first data directly into the planning workflow – empowering brands to identify, refine and activate audiences with greater speed and confidence, and deliver results. This collaboration enables more informed decision-making and more precise audience strategies, ultimately driving stronger performance across the customer journey.”

About Nexxen

Nexxen is the advertising technology platform that delivers full-funnel performance powered by unique data and media. Comprised of a demand-side platform (“DSP”) and supply-side platform (“SSP”), with the Nexxen Data Platform at its core, we meet the demands of today’s converging media landscape with exclusive audience intelligence, automation and expertise.

Headquartered in Israel, Nexxen maintains offices throughout North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific and is traded on Nasdaq (NEXN). For more information, please visit nexxen.com.

About Acxiom

Acxiom puts data to work, solving complex challenges for the world’s leading brands and agencies. As the connected data and identity foundation for Omnicom (OMC), Acxiom unifies, connects, and prepares data for AI-driven marketing and decision-making, maximizing technology investments. As leaders in data ethics and governance, Acxiom brings a privacy-first approach to serving clients globally, with locations in the U.S., UK, Germany, China, Poland, and Mexico. Connect with Acxiom on LinkedIn and discover more at Acxiom .com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “can,” “will,” “estimates,” and other similar expressions. However, these words are not the only way Nexxen identifies forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding the benefits, capabilities, or performance of Nexxen Discovery and anticipated benefits related to Nexxen’s partnership with Acxiom . These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause Nexxen’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from its expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: negative global economic conditions, including risks related to tariff impacts or policy shifts that could materially affect market sentiment, consumer behavior and advertising demand; global and local economic and geopolitical forces and unrest, including the war involving the United States, Israel and Iran, the war and hostilities involving Israel, Hamas, Hezbollah, and Yemen and the Ukraine/Russia war, and how those conditions may adversely impact Nexxen’s business, customers, and the markets in which Nexxen competes. Nexxen cautions you not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. For a more detailed discussion of these factors, and other factors that could cause actual results to vary materially, interested parties should review the risk factors listed in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ( www.sec.gov ) on March 4, 2026. Any forward-looking statements made by Nexxen in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and Nexxen does not intend to update these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

For more information, please contact:



Genevieve Wheeler

Director, Communications

gwheeler@nexxen.com



Sherry Hamilton

SVP, Communications

sherry.hamilton@acxiom.com