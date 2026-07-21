Astera Labs Expands Taurus Family with Industry’s First OCP-Standard Footprint Compatible 3.2T Smart Retimers and Smart Redrivers

News Highlights:

Expanded Taurus family adds 3.2T Ethernet Smart Retimers and Smart Redrivers for scale-up and scale-out AI infrastructure.

Sampling industry-first Smart Retimers and Smart Redrivers built on the OCP Signal Conditioner Standard Footprint. The footprint enables Smart Swap, designed to give teams the freedom to move between high-reach Smart Retimers and low-power Smart Redrivers without redesigning the board.

Taurus Smart Redrivers will integrate telemetry, diagnostics, and intelligent link management, delivering expected advanced observability—including temperature-compensating EQ, channel estimation, and eye monitoring—into high-speed interconnects.

Unified COSMOS software and an open OCP footprint give customers one workflow across design, debug, and multi-vendor sourcing for on-board signal conditioners.





SAN JOSE, Calif., July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astera Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALAB), a leader in semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for rack-scale AI infrastructure, today announced an expanded 200G Taurus family with Taurus 3.2T Smart Signal Conditioners, now including footprint-compatible 16-lane Smart Retimers and Smart Redrivers, for 200G-per-lane Ethernet, UALink, and ESUN connectivity in AI infrastructure. The expanded Taurus family is designed to help hyperscalers, neoclouds, AI system providers, and network platform providers scale denser AI clusters, optimize system-level power consumption, keep accelerators fully utilized, and adapt as architectures evolve.

As frontier AI models grow larger and more distributed, cluster performance increasingly depends on keeping more accelerators working together with minimal communication overhead. This trend is driving an industry move to 200G-per-lane connectivity, packing substantially more bandwidth into the same lane count, connector complexity, and board footprint as previous-generation interconnects. But that density comes at a cost: reach, signal integrity, power, thermal, and validation margins all tighten across dense backplanes and rack-scale links. Existing approaches can make those constraints harder to manage by locking architecture and vendor decisions too early, forcing a board redesign that could take multiple quarters if teams need to move between lower-power redrivers and higher-reach retimers. Additionally, teams may need to develop separate software flows for redrivers and retimers across multiple vendors. Solutions optimized for specific vendors further reduce supplier flexibility, creating a new AI infrastructure bottleneck that can slow deployment, reduce uptime, and erode cluster economics.

The expanded Taurus family is designed to empower customers to make late-binding decisions between footprint-compatible retimers and redrivers using Taurus’ new Smart Swap feature, built on the OCP Signal Conditioner Standard Footprint. Customers can configure, monitor, and deploy high-reach Smart Retimers and low-power Smart Redrivers at scale using COSMOS for a single consistent workflow. Taurus Smart Redrivers are built to integrate telemetry and intelligent link management, and to deliver advanced observability—including temperature-compensating EQ, channel estimation, and eye monitoring—into high-speed interconnects. These diagnostic capabilities will help customers tune links faster, identify issues earlier, and maintain clean, reliable system operation as channel conditions and temperatures change. With 3.2T bi-directional 16-lane devices for scale-up and scale-out connectivity—and an OCP footprint that enables multi-vendor sourcing for on-board signal conditioners—Taurus will offer customers a more reliable and flexible path to scaling AI infrastructure.

“AI infrastructure is entering a phase where flexibility becomes a competitive advantage,” said Adit Narasimha, senior vice president & general manager of Signal Connectivity Group at Astera Labs. “As 200G-per-lane signal conditioners become critical for on-board connectivity, customers need the freedom to optimize reach, power, and cost later in the design cycle. By expanding the Taurus family with footprint-compatible x16 Smart Retimers and Smart Redrivers, we are giving customers a more flexible path to scaling denser AI infrastructure with stronger economics.”

“Open, standards-based technologies and ecosystem collaboration are core to AMD’s AI strategy to deliver customer choice, interoperability and flexibility at every layer,” said Robert Hormuth, corporate vice president, Architecture and Strategy, AMD. “Our collaboration with Astera Labs on open connectivity helps customers build efficient, adaptable rack-scale systems, and the expanded Taurus family shows how standards-based design can preserve flexibility as infrastructure evolves.”

“The physical layer is becoming a more visible constraint on cluster design, deployment timelines, and long-term platform flexibility as hyperscalers and neoclouds build denser AI systems,” said Matt Kimball, vice president and principal analyst at Moor Insights & Strategy. “Astera Labs’ Taurus family is well aligned with that shift by giving customers a standards-based way to balance reach, power, observability, and supplier optionality as they move into 200G infrastructure.”

For more information on the new Taurus family products, including product availability, visit www.asteralabs.com/products/taurus-smart-signal-conditioners.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs (Nasdaq: ALAB) provides rack-scale AI infrastructure through purpose-built connectivity solutions. By collaborating with hyperscalers and ecosystem partners, Astera Labs enables organizations to unlock the full potential of modern AI. Astera Labs’ Intelligent Connectivity Platform integrates CXL®, Ethernet, NVLink Fusion, PCIe®, and UALink™ semiconductor-based technologies with the company’s COSMOS software suite to unify diverse components into cohesive, flexible systems that deliver end-to-end scale-up, and scale-out connectivity. The company’s custom connectivity solutions business complements its standards-based portfolio, enabling customers to deploy tailored architectures to meet their unique infrastructure requirements. Discover more at www.asteralabs.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains certain forward-looking statements regarding Astera Lab’s expectations with respect to the capabilities, features, and expected benefits of the expanded Taurus family of products. Such forward-looking statements are introduced using words such as “built to,” “designed,” “expected,” “should,” “will” and variations of such words and similar expressions. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Astera Labs, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, including, among others, the risk that the expected capabilities and impact of the novel features may not materialize (including the integration of telemetry and intelligent link management, as well as the ability to deliver advanced observability such as temperature-compensating EQ, channel estimation, and eye monitoring into high-speed interconnects); delays, disruptions, challenges or increased costs in the ability to integrate and bring into effect such capabilities or achieve the expected results within the expected timelines; the complexities and uncertainties in developing and implementing solutions based on new features and technologies; litigation or disputes related to our products; macroeconomic conditions, including general semiconductor industry economic conditions; regulatory restrictions; international conflict and other risks and uncertainties described in Astera Lab’s Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and no person assumes any obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent that disclosure may be required by law.

Media Contact:

Peter Lo

Peter.lo@asteralabs.com