MAAS Subsidiary Huazhi Future Signs Strategic Enterprise AI Solutions Development Agreement with Zhongchuang Liankong

QINGDAO, China, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maase Inc. (NASDAQ: MAAS) (“MAAS” or the “Company”), an AI-centric full-scene digital systems provider and operator, today announced that its subsidiary, Huazhi Future (Chongqing) Technology Co., Ltd. (“Huazhi Future”), has entered into an agreement with Zhongchuang Liankong Holdings (Zhejiang) Co., Ltd. (“Zhongchuang Liankong”) to develop a customized, enterprise-grade AI application system powered by Huazhi Future’s proprietary large language model, “Lingyan Miaoyu”.

Under the agreement, Huazhi Future will design and deploy an intelligent AI application platform tailored to Zhongchuang Liankong’s complex, multi-industry business operations. The solution is intended to combine deep industry-specific understanding, advanced conversational capabilities and seamless systems integration.

The scope of work includes model customization and algorithm optimization, data engineering and governance, application development and systems integration, secure on-premises deployment and regulatory compliance, as well as ongoing operations, maintenance and iterative enhancement following launch. The total contract value exceeds RMB 10 million. The project is expected to be completed within seven to eight weeks, with delivery currently scheduled for the third quarter of 2026.

Min Zhou, Chief Executive Officer of MAAS, commented: “Enterprise adoption of AI is moving beyond general-purpose model access toward customized, use-case-specific solutions. Enterprises increasingly expect AI systems to understand their industry context, integrate securely with proprietary data, support complex business processes and operate reliably in private, controlled environments.”

“Our collaboration with Zhongchuang Liankong demonstrates Huazhi Future’s integrated capabilities in industry-specific large-model applications, enterprise knowledge-base enhancement, agentic workflows and secure deployment. More importantly, it represents a meaningful commercial milestone in advancing the commercialization of Huazhi Future’s large-model technologies across key industries.”

“We believe this project has the potential to serve as a strong reference deployment and support our future expansion into sectors including financial services, manufacturing and energy. MAAS, through Huazhi Future, will continue to advance its AI-powered, full-scenario digital systems strategy by integrating AI computing infrastructure, models and algorithms, intelligent hardware and application-specific services to deliver measurable business outcomes for customers.”

About Maase

We are an integrated provider and operator of an artificial intelligence (“AI”) -centric full-scene digital systems. Our businesses focus on areas of flexible energy deployment and intelligent commercial network operation, and provide closed-loop solutions from computing infrastructure, smart hardware and full-scene services, aiming to achieve large-scale implementation of AI technologies across industries. Powered by our dual engines of intelligent technology and ecosystem integration, through strategic industry consolidation and continuous improvement in operations, our mission is to build up an open and collaborative industrial ecosystem and provide our customers with efficient, reliable and sustainable intelligent products and solutions. We will continuously explore and consolidate high-quality technological and commercial resources globally and explore industrial application scenarios of AI technologies. For more information, visit https://ir.maaseai.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When MAAS uses words such as “may”, “will”, “intend”, “should”, “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “project”, “estimate” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from MAAS’s expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: MAAS’s goals and strategies; MAAS’s future business development; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and the international markets MAAS serves and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by MAAS with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in MAAS’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. MAAS undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.