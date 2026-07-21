Remittix Ecosystem Enters New Growth Phase After Markets Platform Reveal In Latest Ethereum News

MAJURO, Marshall Islands, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remittix has entered a new growth phase following the reveal of Remittix Markets, its upcoming perpetual futures trading platform designed to expand the RTX ecosystem beyond crypto-to-fiat payments.





The announcement arrives as Ethereum continues to dominate wider market conversation, with traders watching Ethereum News for signs of the next major altcoin rotation. Against that backdrop, Remittix is positioning RTX as a broader ecosystem play, combining PayFi infrastructure, token distribution preparation and a new markets platform built around perpetual futures trading.

While much of the current Ethereum News cycle is focused on price action, institutional demand and network activity, Remittix is using the momentum around major crypto assets to highlight its own product expansion. The launch of Remittix Markets gives RTX a second major utility layer alongside the project’s fully developed crypto-to-fiat platform.

Remittix Markets Adds A New Trading Layer

The main focus of the latest update is Remittix Markets, a new perps trading platform being introduced into the RTX ecosystem.

This marks an important step for Remittix because it expands the project beyond its original PayFi use case. The crypto-to-fiat platform remains the foundation of the ecosystem, allowing users to send crypto while recipients receive fiat directly into bank accounts. That platform is now fully developed and has already been tested by members of the community.

Remittix Markets adds a different type of activity to the ecosystem. Instead of only focusing on payments, the project is now also moving into trading infrastructure, creating a wider product mix as launch preparations continue.

For readers following Ethereum News, the comparison is clear. Ethereum remains one of the biggest networks driving crypto adoption and developer activity, while newer projects like Remittix are trying to capture attention by building targeted ecosystems around payments and trading.

Presale Passes $31M As Launch Date Reveal Moves Closer

Remittix has now passed $31 million in its presale, placing the project closer to the key $32 million milestone.

Once the $32 million figure is reached, the team is expected to reveal the official launch date. This has become one of the most closely watched short-term milestones for the RTX community, especially after the Remittix Markets announcement added another product catalyst to the project’s roadmap.

Airdrop registration is also live for RTX holders. The process is connected to the distribution of RTX tokens purchased during the presale. Holders can register through the official Remittix site by connecting their wallet, submitting their wallet address and completing the registration page.

Users are encouraged to use only official Remittix links and avoid unofficial websites, direct messages or unknown accounts claiming to offer airdrop access.

Ethereum Market Attention Adds Wider Context

The timing of the Remittix Markets reveal is notable because Ethereum continues to act as one of the main reference points for crypto market sentiment. When Ethereum News turns bullish, attention often spreads into altcoins, utility tokens and ecosystem-driven projects.

Remittix is now entering that conversation with a clearer platform story. Its crypto-to-fiat product has been developed and tested, airdrop registration is open, the presale has passed $31 million and Remittix Markets has added a new trading vertical to the RTX ecosystem.

For the Remittix community, the latest update signals that the project is no longer only a PayFi presale. It is building toward a wider ecosystem that combines payments, trading and token distribution as the $32 million launch date reveal milestone approaches.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittixpresale.io

FAQ

What is Remittix Markets?

Remittix Markets is the new perpetual futures trading platform being added to the RTX ecosystem, expanding Remittix beyond its original crypto-to-fiat PayFi platform.

How much has Remittix raised in its presale?

Remittix has now passed $31 million in its presale, with the official launch date expected to be revealed once the project reaches the $32 million milestone.

Why is Remittix being mentioned in Ethereum News?

Remittix is being discussed alongside Ethereum News because Ethereum remains a key driver of wider crypto market attention, while Remittix is building a new ecosystem around crypto-to-fiat payments, trading and token distribution.

Media details:

Company: Remittix

Website: https://remittix.io/

Email Id: andy@remittix.io

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