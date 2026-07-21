True Food Kitchen Appoints Jeff Chandler Chief Executive Officer

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. and PHOENIX, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- True Food Kitchen, the chef-crafted restaurant known for its craveable flavors, ingredient-forward menu and full-day dining experience, today announced the appointment of Jeff Chandler as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. A restaurant industry veteran with more than 30 years of executive leadership experience, Mr. Chandler joins True Food Kitchen to lead the trailblazing restaurant brand’s next phase of growth as it builds on nearly two decades in wellness-driven dining.

Mr. Chandler most recently served as CEO & President of HiBar Hospitality Group and Hopdoddy Burger Bar, where since 2016 he grew the chef-driven, scratch-kitchen concept into one of the country's leading better-burger brands. Earlier in his career, he was managing partner at RAM Restaurant Group, helping build one of the industry's early brewpub models, and later served as CEO of Opper Melang Restaurants in Seattle, guiding the growth of several popular West Coast dining concepts.

Known for prioritizing people, operational discipline and authentic guest experiences, Mr. Chandler was honored with the CHART Commitment to People Award in 2019 for his transparent, team-centric leadership style. He will bring this same approach to True Food Kitchen, helping the nation's leader in wellness-driven dining reach its full potential as consumers increasingly embrace health and wellness.

"True Food Kitchen has always been a pioneer — a brand built on the belief that food can be both craveable and genuinely good for you," said Jeff Chandler, Chief Executive Officer of True Food Kitchen. "After spending time with the Board and the team, I am even more excited about the opportunity ahead. We have an incredible foundation, a powerful mission and a unique authority in health and wellness dining as we evolve into a premier lifestyle brand. My focus will be on building a strong, people-first culture, restoring operational consistency and pride, and working alongside our teams to create warm, memorable and craveable guest and team experiences in every restaurant. I am honored to join True Food Kitchen and excited to help guide this iconic brand into its next chapter."

"Having known Jeff for over 3 years, I can confidently say Jeff is the ideal leader for True Food Kitchen right now," said Jason H. Karp, Founder and CEO of HumanCo, a mission-driven private holding company and investor in True Food Kitchen. "His commitment to a healthy lifestyle and a track record of building culture-centric, beloved restaurants makes him uniquely suited for True Food's next chapter at a time when ingredient integrity and wellness is more important than ever for consumers."

Mr. Chandler's appointment comes as True Food Kitchen has been bolstering its executive team and Board with deep industry talent. The company recently appointed Anthony Nguyen, a seasoned marketing leader with a track record scaling national restaurant brands, as Chief Marketing Officer, and welcomed two new members to its Board of Directors: Tariq Hassan, a world-class marketer and former Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer at McDonald's USA, and Denny Post, a seasoned strategist in marketing and product innovation with decades of experience in the consumer and restaurant sector.

"Jeff brings the operational rigor and people-first leadership True Food Kitchen needs as it scales," said Steve Young, Managing Partner at Manna Tree, a global private equity firm investing in companies that empower consumers to live better, longer and an investor in True Food Kitchen. "Together with the recent additions of Anthony, Tariq and Denny, we are building an exceptional leadership team that positions the brand to capitalize on growing consumer interest in health and wellness and accelerate its belief that food should and can be craveable, thoughtfully prepared and good for you."

Investors in True Food Kitchen include HumanCo, Manna Tree and Oprah Winfrey.

About True Food Kitchen

Founded in Phoenix in 2008 as a pioneer in wellness-driven dining, True Food Kitchen is a national restaurant and lifestyle brand Crafted to Crave and Designed to Nourish. Guided by the philosophy that food should make you feel as good as it tastes, the brand brings this belief to life through thoughtfully crafted dishes and beverages made with wholesome, responsibly sourced ingredients and fresh, globally inspired flavors. Every menu item reflects seasonal creativity and intentional partnerships with stewards of organic, pasture-raised and regenerative agriculture. Serving craveable, flavor-forward food designed to nourish the body, mind and soul, True Food Kitchen delivers vibrant dining experiences that increase the longevity of both people and the planet, creating moments that go beyond the plate. The brand currently operates 45 restaurants across 18 states.

Visit truefoodkitchen.com or follow us on social @livetruefood.

Media Contact:

Kate Schneiderman

ICR

MannaTree@icrinc.com

