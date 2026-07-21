Sagtec Global Limited Expands Strategic Partnership with Kinetic Seas to Launch Skilliks.AI Managed AI Memory Platform Across Southeast Asia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sagtec Global Limited (NASDAQ: SAGT) ("Sagtec" or the "Company"), a Nasdaq-listed technology solutions provider, today announced a significant expansion of its strategic partnership with Kinetic Seas Incorporated (OTCQB: KSEZ) ("Kinetic Seas") to launch an international Database-as-a-Service ("DBaaS") platform built on MaluDB, the open-source AI memory database developed and officially maintained by Kinetic Seas. Additional information about the MaluDB project is available at https://maludb.org/.

Under a newly executed addendum to the companies' August 2025 licensing agreement, Sagtec has been granted the exclusive commercial rights to market and distribute MaluDB managed Database-as-a-Service ("DBaaS") solutions in Malaysia, Indonesia and Singapore. Through this expanded partnership, Sagtec will deliver managed AI memory infrastructure to AI startups, software developers, founders and enterprises across these markets under the Skilliks.AI brand. Kinetic Seas intends to launch its corresponding U.S. managed service platform in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Why AI Needs Persistent Memory

As organizations increasingly deploy artificial intelligence for business-critical applications, persistent memory has become an important component of enterprise AI systems. While modern AI models can process and generate sophisticated responses, they typically require an external memory layer to retain information across sessions, preserve historical context and maintain institutional knowledge over time.

MaluDB addresses this requirement by providing AI applications with persistent memory while enabling organizations to maintain ownership and governance of their institutional knowledge. The platform is designed to create a durable and auditable repository of organizational information that can be securely accessed by AI systems while remaining under customer control.

MaluDB is designed to support both emerging AI developers and large enterprises:

For startups and founders, MaluDB enables developers and AI coding agents to provision a complete AI memory backend within minutes without managing underlying infrastructure.

For enterprises, MaluDB is built on PostgreSQL technology and engineered to provide scalability, governance, auditability and security suitable for business-critical AI deployments.

The MaluDB project is released as open-source software and is maintained by Kinetic Seas. To learn more about the project, visit https://maludb.org/.

Market Opportunity and Growth Targets

The launch targets one of the fastest-growing segments of enterprise software. According to publicly available industry research published by Grand View Research, Mordor Intelligence, and Verified Market Reports, the global cloud database and Database-as-a-Service ("DBaaS") market is estimated at approximately US$20 billion to US$25 billion in 2025 and is expected to grow at an estimated 17% to 21% compound annual growth rate, reaching approximately US$50 billion to US$74 billion by 2030, with Asia-Pacific expected to be the fastest-growing regional market.

Artificial intelligence is also changing how cloud infrastructure is provisioned. According to Neon, as disclosed in Databricks' announcement of its proposed acquisition of Neon, more than 80% of new databases provisioned on the Neon platform are now created automatically by AI agents rather than by human users. Skilliks.AI is designed to support this emerging trend by enabling developers and AI agents to provision governed AI memory databases through a managed cloud platform.

Management of Sagtec and Kinetic Seas has established combined operating objectives for the joint MaluDB and Skilliks.AI platform of approximately US$1.4 million in the first full year of operation, increasing to approximately US$5.0 million in the second year and approximately US$12.5 million in the third year. These figures represent the combined revenue objectives of both companies across the joint platform and should not be interpreted as revenue attributable to Sagtec or Kinetic Seas individually.

Management expects consulting engagements to generate a significant portion of revenue during the initial commercialization phase, while recurring subscription revenue is expected to become the primary growth driver as customer adoption expands.

The Skilliks.AI Platform: Sovereign AI Memory for International Markets

Skilliks.AI will provide tiered managed AI memory services ranging from a free developer tier to dedicated virtual machines running the complete MaluDB stack, together with enterprise deployments that include governance, compliance and operational support.

The platform is designed around data sovereignty, allowing customer data to remain within regional jurisdictions while supporting deployment alongside self-hosted open-weight AI models without dependency on foreign-hosted AI APIs.

Subject to completion of Sagtec's sovereign AI data centre being developed through its subsidiary CL Technologies, and currently targeted for completion in the fourth quarter of 2026, the platform is expected to provide AI memory infrastructure for enterprises and public-sector organizations throughout ASEAN requiring regional data residency.

Roles Under the Expanded Partnership

Under the expanded partnership:

Kinetic Seas will continue to develop, host and maintain the Skilliks.AI platform and its underlying infrastructure, provide second-line technical support, and remain the lead maintainer of the open-source MaluDB project.

Sagtec will lead sales, marketing, localization, first-line customer support and billing across its international markets, leveraging its installed base of more than 12,000 SaaS customers.

Revenue generated from hosting and consulting services sold by or through Sagtec will be shared 70% to Sagtec and 30% to Kinetic Seas, while revenue generated from international sales originated by Kinetic Seas under the Skilliks brand, together with future Enterprise Editions of MaluDB, will be shared equally between the parties.

Management Commentary

"Southeast Asia's businesses are adopting AI rapidly, but many organizations remain focused on maintaining control over where their institutional knowledge resides," said Ng Chen Lok, Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of Sagtec. "Through this partnership, we can provide our existing customer base and the wider regional market with enterprise AI memory infrastructure built on open-source technology and supported by regional hosting capabilities. This represents a natural extension of our AI strategy and complements our investment in sovereign AI infrastructure."

Edward Honour, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Kinetic Seas, said:

"Memory is one of the most valuable assets an organization provides to its AI systems. MaluDB has been designed to remain permanently open source, allowing organizations of all sizes—from startups to global enterprises—to deploy enterprise-grade AI memory with governance and transparency. Together with Sagtec’s regional presence, we believe this partnership positions us well to support the growing adoption of enterprise AI across Southeast Asia."

Building on an Established Partnership

The expanded collaboration builds upon the companies' strategic partnership established in August 2025 and subsequent agreements, including their exclusive AI co-development partnership across Malaysia, Indonesia and Singapore announced in November 2025.

The collaboration also supports development of the previously announced US$4.0 million AI-driven mobility platform for Grandpride Luxury Travel Sdn. Bhd., which is being developed utilizing the Skilliks technology platform. Both companies also intend to participate in the Claude Partner Network and develop a shared team of certified AI architects to provide enterprise AI migration and AI memory architecture consulting.

The Skilliks.AI platform is expected to enter beta testing during the fourth quarter of 2026, with commercial availability across ASEAN markets targeted for the first half of 2027.

About Sagtec Global Limited

Sagtec Global Limited (NASDAQ: SAGT) is a Nasdaq-listed technology solutions specialist headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The company provides customizable enterprise software solutions, AI-powered technologies, and digital transformation services, including its proprietary cloud-based smart ordering system Speed+ and AI-driven SaaS platforms serving more than 12,000 clients. Since its IPO in March 2025, Sagtec has expanded its operations across Malaysia, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.sagtec-global.com.

About Kinetic Seas Incorporated

Kinetic Seas Incorporated (OTCQB: KSEZ) is an artificial intelligence technology company headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois, providing AI consulting, infrastructure, hosting, and education services. Kinetic Seas is the developer and official maintainer of MaluDB, the open-source AI memory database (maludb.org), and the owner and operator of the Skilliks AI project-lifecycle platform. The company operates an AI data center with NVIDIA GPU infrastructure and serves clients in healthcare, professional services, and the public sector. For more information, visit www.kineticseas.com.

Market Research Sources

Market size and growth estimates referenced in this press release are based on publicly available research published by Grand View Research, Mordor Intelligence, and Verified Market Reports. The statement regarding AI-generated database provisioning is based on operational metrics published by Neon, as disclosed in Databricks' announcement of its proposed acquisition of Neon, with additional industry observations reported by Supabase.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the Company’s current expectations, estimates and projections about its business, industry and future results, and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected launch, scope, timing, features and benefits of the Skilliks.AI platform and MaluDB hosting services, the completion and capabilities of the Company’s data center, estimates of market size and growth, the revenue targets for the joint platform, the expected benefits of the expanded partnership, and the anticipated impact of the agreements on the Company’s business and financial condition. Market size estimates are derived from third-party industry sources that the Company believes to be reasonable but has not independently verified, and platform revenue targets are management objectives that are inherently uncertain and do not constitute financial guidance. Actual results may differ materially due to factors including, among others, the parties’ ability to develop and launch the platform on the anticipated timeline, market adoption of memory database services, competition, regulatory developments, and the risks described in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Contact Information:

Sagtec Global Limited Contact:

Wan Najwa Enche Khawari

Head of Public Relations & Corporate Affairs

Telephone +6011-6217 3661

Email: info.pr@sagtec-global.com

Kinetic Seas Incorporated

Investor Relations

Email: ir@kineticseas.com