Liberty Additive Sets New Industry Standard for Fast Delivery with Latest Facility Expansion

HOUSTON, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Additive announced today the opening of its new warehouse and distribution facility, located at 563 Stonegate Drive, Katy, TX 77494. Operations commenced on July 1, 2026.

The new facility significantly expands Liberty Additive’s operations and reinforces the company’s commitment to supporting customers across the aerospace, defense, energy, and broader advanced manufacturing industries with dependable inventory and responsive service.

In its first eight months of sales operations, Liberty Additive achieved over $6 million in sales, underscoring strong market demand for high-performance additive manufacturing materials and the company’s rapid growth trajectory.

The expanded warehouse operation will significantly increase Liberty Additive’s inventory capacity, improve shipping efficiency, and enhance the company’s ability to deliver specialty metal powders and additive manufacturing materials rapidly across North America.

“This new warehouse represents an important investment in our future and in the customers we serve,” said Nick Oyer, President of Liberty Additive. “As demand for high-performance additive manufacturing materials continues to grow, expanding our operations allows us to improve lead times, increase inventory availability, and better support the critical industries that rely on dependable supply chain performance.”

The new facility also addresses a significant gap in the AM materials industry. “While many suppliers advertise materials as in stock, customers often wait a week or more before orders actually ship. At Liberty Additive, we are committed to setting a higher standard. If your material is in stock, your order will ship within 24 hours—and in many cases, the very same day. This commitment ensures our customers receive the speed and reliability they need to keep their operations moving.”

The new Katy facility will support Liberty Additive’s growing portfolio of specialty alloys, including aerospace- and defense-grade materials such as Inconel 718, Inconel 625, Titanium alloys, and Constellium CP1 aluminum powder, all of which will be available from Liberty stock beginning July 1, 2026. Pre-orders for the initial CP1 inventory shipment are already being accepted.

In addition to expanded storage and distribution capabilities, the facility is designed to streamline logistics operations while accommodating the company’s continued growth in additive manufacturing supply and distribution.

Liberty Additive remains committed to delivering high-quality materials, responsive customer support, and reliable inventory solutions for customers operating in demanding manufacturing environments.

For additional information about Liberty Additive and its material offerings, visit www.libertyadditive.com.

Media Contact

Nick Oyer

President, Liberty Additive

563 Stonegate Drive

Katy, TX 77494

281-770-2718

Email: nick@libertyadditive.com

Website: www.libertyadditive.com